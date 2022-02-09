Pipe bursts in new TSTC dorm, displacing 48 students

TSTC's new Griffith Hall did not sink like the Titanic on its maiden voyage, but ice and a burst pipe did leave nearly 50 students scrambling for shelter.

The school reported "a failed pipe located in the attic of Griffith Hall burst, displacing 48 out of the approximately 200 students residing in the dorm." The failure happened Saturday, about the time Greater Waco was thawing from its deep freeze days earlier, according to a TSTC statement.

"Affected students were relocated, and no injuries occurred," TSTC reported. "The failed pipe has been repaired, and a flood remediation team was brought in to assist."

TSTC mentioned no other bursting pipes around campus.

Griffith Hall opened in late August, the first new student housing facility built on campus in at least 25 years, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

The 98,000-square-foot dorm cost about $20 million and was funded by the TSTC Foundation, TSTC housing director Jeremiah Bland said shortly after it opened.

