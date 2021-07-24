Possible UT, OU exit from Big 12 concerns Baylor, Waco-area officials

"My prediction is they wouldn't have reached out to the SEC if they weren't going to do it," he said. "The handwriting is on the wall for that. With respect to Baylor, I think we will work with the other schools to strengthen our conference, but I also wouldn't preclude the possibility of another super merger out there that is even better. But I would think that we would work with the others first because we are loyal. We do have enough integrity to try to work collaboratively instead of trying to work independently, which is what the other two did."

Former State Sen. David Sibley, a former Baylor basketball player, teamed with former Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, who has degrees from Texas Tech University and the Baylor Law School, and former State Sen. John Montford, of Lubbock, in the mid-1990s to ensure Baylor and Texas Tech would have a place at the table in the new Big 12 after the demise of the storied Southwest Conference.

He said he is "sick about it all."

"Right now, if I were Baylor, I would consider Texas and OU to be gone and I would be looking for new friends somewhere else," Sibley said. "I guess tradition is a victim to all of that money. I don't think Baylor needs to be in mourning about this. They need to rise up and find a warm place to land and see how it goes from there."