Possible UT, OU exit from Big 12 concerns Baylor, Waco-area officials

News that the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma are scheming to jump ship from the Big 12 Conference to the greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference has set off a flurry of activity among the other Big 12 schools, legislators and city and county leaders.
The proposed move, which could become official Monday, creates a number of predicaments and poses difficult questions for Baylor University and the remaining Big 12 schools. How far will the other Big 12 schools go to try to block the move? Does this spell the end of the Big 12? Will schools such as Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida or the University of Houston be lining up to join the conference to take the place of the Longhorns and Sooners? Will other Big 12 schools join other conferences more aligned through geography and tradition? Will Baylor leap to the Pac-12 or another conference?
State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, said he and state Rep. Kyle Kacal, whose district includes Texas A&M University and the Waco area, are co-sponsors of a bill that would require legislative approval before teams can shift conferences. Since the bill is not related to any agenda items for the current special legislative session, it is ineligible to become law and primarily a symbolic measure for the current situation, the Texas Tribune reported.
Anderson said lawmakers plan to call University of Texas officials before the House Higher Education Committee to explain their actions.
"This is definitely something that we are concerned about for sure," Anderson said. "When we do business in Texas, it should be upfront and in front of God and everybody, so everybody can see what is going on. This deal developed behind the scenes and was just thrust on everybody.
"If UT leaves the conference, I think it will definitely hurt the other schools and hurt the state. UT has a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of Texas and it should have brought the legislative process into the loop, and that was not the case. UT needs to be more responsive and responsible to the state. This can be very impactful to the state, and to circumvent the Legislature is not how we should do business in this great state," Anderson said.
Kacal said that since news broke about the potential move, there have been many conversations about how to address it legislatively.
"While we await any official word from the SEC, I think it's imperative to take a look at the overall impact that this might have to our state and our institutions of higher education," Kacal said.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Athletics Director Mack Rhoades declined requests for interviews Friday. However, they issued a joint statement saying they are concerned about the developments.
"We understand the significance and urgency of this matter, as our conference membership impacts not only Baylor, but also the Waco community, the state of Texas and beyond," they said in the statement. "Conference affiliation has the power to greatly enhance our institution’s academic and athletic national standing and visibility while also expanding academic and research opportunities available to faculty, students and our communities. For our state, it is critical to our economy and Texas’ overall reputation to maintain five “Power Five” institutions, reinforcing the Lone Star State’s athletic preeminence."
Mayor Dillon Meek, a graduate of Baylor and Baylor Law School, dashed off a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, asking the University of Texas alumnus to help preserve the economic impact Baylor sports has on the area.
"Myself, the city of Waco, and McLennan County recognize the positive economic and unique cultural impact Baylor sports has on the Waco community," Meek said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. "We are committed to working strategically with Baylor and other state leaders regarding the emerging news about the Big 12 Conference."
In his letter to Abbott, Meek emphasizes the positive economic impact Baylor sports has on McLennan County, estimating 15,000 commercial flights are booked each year by media, scouts, teams and fans. His letter says annual attendance at Baylor athletics events ranges from 600,000 to 725,000, and that Baylor estimates a $386 million economic impact from its sports programs.
The flagship Texas and Oklahoma universities are expected to notify the Big 12 as early as Monday that they have no intention of extending the conference's grant of media rights rights beyond the current TV contracts that end in 2025. The Big 12 was seeking an extension to 2030. However, if they join Texas A&M in bolting from the Big 12 in favor of the SEC before the contract expires, it could cost the schools $76 million or up to $80 million, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Baylor marketing professor Kirk Wakefield, executive director of the Center for Sports Sponsorship and Sales at Baylor's Hankamer School of Business, said he wishes the move by the Big 12's two largest brands took him by surprise. It did not.
"That's because the name of the game is always generating more revenue," Wakefield said. "So I am sure they have done the math and concluded that that $76 million given back to the Big 12 is less than what they are going to make in the SEC. It seems hard to believe, but I guess it must be true. They figured out it is worth it, maybe not in the next two or three years, but over a 10-year period or so. I don't think it is because they think they are going to win more in the SEC, because they won't. It's all about the money."
Wakefield said he can envision the Big 12 adding schools like Brigham Young, Houston, Central Florida or the University of Cincinnati so the conference can live up to its numerical name.
"My prediction is they wouldn't have reached out to the SEC if they weren't going to do it," he said. "The handwriting is on the wall for that. With respect to Baylor, I think we will work with the other schools to strengthen our conference, but I also wouldn't preclude the possibility of another super merger out there that is even better. But I would think that we would work with the others first because we are loyal. We do have enough integrity to try to work collaboratively instead of trying to work independently, which is what the other two did."
Former State Sen. David Sibley, a former Baylor basketball player, teamed with former Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, who has degrees from Texas Tech University and the Baylor Law School, and former State Sen. John Montford, of Lubbock, in the mid-1990s to ensure Baylor and Texas Tech would have a place at the table in the new Big 12 after the demise of the storied Southwest Conference.
He said he is "sick about it all."
"Right now, if I were Baylor, I would consider Texas and OU to be gone and I would be looking for new friends somewhere else," Sibley said. "I guess tradition is a victim to all of that money. I don't think Baylor needs to be in mourning about this. They need to rise up and find a warm place to land and see how it goes from there."
Sibley said the fate of the Big 12 is in the balance.