Projected Waco ISD campus-level accountability grades show growth

Waco Independent School District administrators anticipate that all but one of the district's 12 elementary schools will receive passing marks next month when the state releases school accountability grades for the first time in three years.

The district's middle schools did not fare as well, with only Tennyson Middle School expected to pass with a C, according to the district's projections. Administrators project Waco High School and University High School will receive Cs. The high schools saw mixed marks on their End of Course exams, and their accountability ratings also factor in graduation rates and projected student readiness for college, career and military.

Denise Bell, the district's director of accountability systems and data analysis, told Waco ISD trustees at their July 21 meeting that though district schools continue to perform below the state average in student performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, measurements of student academic growth over the past school year are more encouraging. Most elementary schools showed rebounds from the 2021 tests, Bell said.

STAAR scores, attendance and other measurements go into the state-mandated accountability ratings for Texas public schools and districts, issued as letter grades. This year's campus grades, set for release on Aug. 15, are the first since 2019 due to COVID-19 disruptions in 2020 and 2021 that led the Texas Education Agency to put the ratings on pause.

Schools are evaluated in three domains: student achievement, student growth and "closing the gaps," or performance of specified student groups, including those in special education programs or learning English. Districts can choose to weight their accountability scores by student achievement or student growth.

"We leaned into student growth," Bell told trustees.

She said the state uses tests held in fall and spring before the STAAR tests in late spring to set data points to measure student academic progress. The district also uses Renaissance 360 assessment tests to diagnose areas needing more attention during the school year.

A significant portion of Waco elementary students showed higher than expected growth, with 44% showing accelerated growth in reading and 33% in math.

In the district's projection of accountability ratings, the positive growth numbers buoyed school grades, with 11 elementary schools with passing grades this year and none receiving an F. In 2019, three elementary schools received Ds and three received Fs.

Those anticipated to win Bs this year are Bell's Hill, Cedar Ridge, Crestview, Hillcrest, Kendrick, Parkdale and Provident Heights. Earning Cs are Dean Highland, Lake Air Montessori, Mountainview and West Avenue, with South Waco Elementary earning a D. Seven schools raised their grades from 2019.

If the district had weighted accountability ratings with its student achievement scores, eight elementary schools would have earned Fs.

The five Transformation Waco schools — J.H. Hines, Brook Avenue and Alta Vista elementary schools and G.W. Carver and Indian Spring middle schools — were not included in last week's report to the Waco ISD trustees.

Administrators project Tennyson Middle School will earn a C, down from the B it had in 2019, and Cesar Chavez Middle School a D, up from the F it had in 2019, in their accountability grades.

State high school testing measures achievement in End of Course tests in English I and II, algebra I, biology and American history. University High School had an accountability grade of C in student progress and D in student achievement. Waco High had an F in both student progress and achievement.

Waco ISD schools still fall short of the state STAAR averages in all categories, which Bell told the board was the case even before COVID-19 disrupted student instruction. The majority of district sixth graders failed to meet state standards in reading while the majority of third, fourth, seventh and eighth graders failed in math. The majority of fifth and eighth graders did not meet state science standards, and most eighth graders failed to meet state social studies standards.

This year's student progress scores, if sustained beyond this year, could lead to a narrowing of the gap between the district and the state in upcoming years, Bell said after the board meeting.