Property tax concerns challenge push for Connally school bond issue

Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt sighs when asked about Saturday’s election where district voters will decide the fate of a $39 million bond issue to build a new elementary school.

The last of a series of open information meetings drew one person Wednesday night and previous meetings this spring saw larger, but still low turnouts. Few took up the district’s open invitation to tour the current elementary school and see the conditions that district officials believe a new school would solve. Presentations intended to share information on how the bond project would impact voters’ pocketbook found more time spent in correcting misinformation circulating in the community.

“I don’t have a good feel for it. We know there is opposition out there, but we hope (supporters) are getting out and discussing the bond issue also,” Holt said. “(Voters) should vote off of factual information, and what’s best for the kids.”

It is the second time up for the bond issue, which would fund a new elementary school that Connally administrators say would solve the physical problems of an aging 60-year-old elementary school building while easing overcrowding at the district’s primary and middle schools by taking in a grade level from each. Voters did not agree in November, defeating the proposition 466 votes to 402.

At the beginning of this year, school board members and district officials planned to reach residents unaware of the November vote or whose contact with the district was not as strong as families with Connally students. Town hall meetings were scheduled and informational pages added to the district website.

Then news of a jump of as much as 31% in McLennan County home property appraisals hit in February, launching a tsunami of taxpayer outrage.

Figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District show the average taxable value of a home in the Connally school district increased some 13.5%, from $141,776 in 2021 to $160,925, in 2022.

After the preliminary property value numbers came in, Connally school administrators reworked the tax rate needed to fund the bond issue, lowering it to 9.5 cents per $100 of property value, said James Slater, assistant superintendent for finance. For the owner of a house valued at $160,925, the tax increase translates into an extra $152.88 per year, or $12.74 per month.

That is lower than the cost cited last fall for the November election when the tax increase was estimated at 14.1 cents per $100. Using the 2021 valuation of $141,776, that tax rate increase would translate into $199.90 a year or $16.66 per month.

Slater said it could drop a little more in the weeks to come as the county valuations solidify. Homeowners also could see property tax relief if voters statewide approve an expansion of the homestead exemption for school district taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

McLennan County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said that expanded homestead exemption, if approved Saturday, would go into effect almost immediately for qualifying homeowners. The impact of the another amendment up for a vote Saturday, which could limit school taxes for elderly and disabled homeowners, likely would not be felt until next year, Bobbitt said.

Connally officials soon found, however, that the potential good news that the bond issue would not lead to as significant an increase got drowned out by community alarm over property value hikes, an alarm that those opposing a tax hike for the bond issue were spreading.

In a Thursday letter to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Elm Mott resident Richard Wilshire said he and others had been passing out flyers in Connally neighborhoods recommending defeat of the bond issue and its tax increase. Yard signs opposing the bond issue have appeared in local yards, and anti-bond sentiment has been floating on social media.

With taxpayer concern also came misinformation, Holt said. People heard their taxes would go up 32% or that senior citizens would see higher taxes as well, statements that Connally officials said are demonstrably not true. Some felt that the district could simply repair the existing school building or pay for one out of the district’s general budget, options that Holt and Slater said are fiscally unrealistic for a district with an annual budget slightly more than $25 million.

“Have we received push back? Sure we have. I think that comes any time you are talking about a tax increase,” Holt said.

Supporters of the bond issue point not to taxes or property valuations, but to the arguments for a new school. A new facility would replace one with ongoing plumbing, electrical, telecommunications and fire safety system problems. It also would bring cafeteria, gymnasium and library up to current Texas Education Agency size standards. Adding third and sixth grades to the new school would ease overcrowding at the district’s primary and junior high schools, a benefit extending to multiple schools.

School officials hope the low turnout at the spring’s town halls, where bond supporters were ready to make those arguments and give tours if requested, does not translate into disinterest in Saturday’s election.

A tally of early votes cast at the district’s administration building indicates the opposite: 690 early votes cast, compared to slightly more than 800 total votes in the November election.

The Connally superintendent said he hopes voters on Saturday will look at what he says are the facts: what the bond issue will do for the district and its students.

“They should vote off factual information and vote what’s best for the kids,” he said. “That’s all I’m asking people to do. Vote what you think is best for our kids.”

Connally is conducting its own election, separate from other May 7 local city and school elections conducted by the county.

Connally’s polling place, the Connally ISD Administration Building at 200 Cadet Way, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

