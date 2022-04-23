Q&A with Waco ISD at-large candidate Marlon Jones

The Tribune-Herald sent out a questionnaire to the four candidates for Waco Independent School District trustee in the May 7 election to find what they view as important issues facing Waco schools and how they would address them. Some answers were shortened for length.

The May 7 election has Marlon Jones and Angelo Ochoa running for the remaining term of an at-large seat and Jonathan Grant and Hope Balfa-Mustakim seeking the District 4 seat.

Early voting will run from Monday to Saturday and May 2-3.

Marlon Jones

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for my children. I am running for their friends. I’m running for the children I encounter and work with at my church, in my community, and throughout the district. Our children need someone who genuinely cares about their well-being and their future. I am running for parents who, like me, want the best education for their children. I am running for educators and administrators like my wife — educators who deserve to be treated with respect, honor, fairness and dignity. I am running to ensure that there is a voice on the school board that represents the needs of students, parents, educators, and the community.

What are your qualifications?

I am a former classroom teacher, director of a Boys & Girls Club, and relationship manager for Youth Entrepreneurs where I worked with school districts across the country. I have a background assisting organizations with strategic planning, resource development, program implementation, outcomes measurement and the management and oversight of daily operations.

I currently serve as the pastor of St. Luke AME Church and I am the vice president of Leadership Development and Community Based Initiatives for STARRY. I am a graduate of Paul Quinn College; I hold a Masters of Divinity from Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University as well as an Executive Certificate in Transformational Nonprofit Leadership from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. I also serve on several boards and committees in Waco.

Do you have children in WISD?

I have three children in WISD attending Mountainview Elementary.

What do you see as the major issues facing the WISD and its board?

I believe WISD shines bright in many ways. The district has shown great resilience in overcoming adversity. In the Fall of 2022, WISD will launch the Future Educators Academy. The academy is an initiative that will position students for success and help to grow, employ and retain a diverse teacher workforce. The academy is one of many examples of what the district is doing right. As with any organization there are both areas of strengths and room for improvement. The growth opportunities I believe need immediate attention are student literacy, teacher retention, school safety, funding and greater transparency and collaboration at the board level.

How would you seek to address them?

I will address the issue of student literacy and transparency and collaboration at the board level here. The other issues are answered later.

The percentage of WISD students reading below grade level is alarming. Addressing this challenges requires intervention that goes beyond the classroom. To address this challenge the district has to move upstream and partner with early childhood learning centers to help students establish a stronger foundation before entering kindergarten. In addition, the district should explore partnerships that will promote literacy throughout the summer to reduce summer learning loss.

As elected officials, school board trustees have a responsibility to ensure that the community is well informed about the state of the district as well as making sure that students are being prepared to be successful productive citizens. In addition to school board meetings and newsletters, trustees should host community meetings, be present at neighborhood associations and actively look for opportunities to build community trust. While school board trustees serve their specific district (with the exception of the at-large board members) it is important not to create silos. School board members should develop systems for knowledge sharing and support each other.

Teacher turnover and retention have been problems for several years with the WISD and they accelerated during the pandemic. The district has tried to address with higher salaries and signing incentives. Are there other approaches or strategies to hire new teachers while keeping experienced ones?

The first step is to make exit interviews a part of the transition protocol. Providing a space for educators to share why they are transitioning offers insight into the reasons teachers leave. WISD can also create a teacher perks program that partners with local business to provide educator discounts for goods and services. Additionally, the district can elevate teacher voices by developing a WISD teacher-based decision-making committee. The committee would provide teacher representation and ensure educators are valued for their work. The district should also look to maximize the Future Educators Academy by expanding it to district employees who desire a pathway to the classroom.

The WISD may change its relationship to Transformation Waco, the charter zone within the district created to improve student learning at five WISD campuses, after four years. Do you think it should continue?

Yes, there are several reasons I think Transformation Waco should continue. Prior to the pandemic and the Carver fire the Transformation schools were trending in the right direction. Transformation Waco should have the opportunity to continue the good work taking place. I also believe an essential key to student success is consistency. The cessation of Transformation Waco would mean another disruption for students who are already navigating a pandemic and a school fire. Transformation schools currently have access to additional resources that would be lost if the partnership is discontinued. With WISD looking at a potential loss of $5 million to $10 million in state revenue as a result in the drop in attendance, I think it would be fiscally irresponsible to forfeit the additional revenue that Transformation Waco receives.

The year after returning fully to in-person instruction after the pandemic has seen an increase in student fighting and behavioral issues at some campuses. What can the district do to improve campus safety?

Utilize best practices from neighboring school districts and districts similar to WISD regarding behavioral issues. Recognize that violence is an unhealthy expression of anger, which is a normal emotion. Identify the most common triggers among students that lead to a violent response. Increase services/positions that help to develop emotional intelligence and provide coping skills to address the identified triggers. Develop a social media policy regarding the sharing of violent content that defines the consequences of posting violence. Work with social media platforms to censor violent content of school-aged youth and disable live streaming during school hours. That does not restrict the ability to record events; it limits the ability for violence to go viral.

State Republican leaders are focusing attention on materials in school libraries concerning sexuality and race. Do you think existing procedures for evaluating books in school libraries are adequate? What power, if any, should parents have to remove books they find questionable?

I would much rather have state leaders focus their attention on providing equitable and adequate funding for the 5.3 million students in Texas schools. I think that state leaders are putting the cart before the horse when focusing on banning books and not addressing the shortage of school librarians. Curating content is a moot point if students are not able to access libraries because there are no librarians to open the doors.

I view parents as partners in education and the primary educator in a child’s life. I don’t believe that parents should have the authority to ban books. Parents should, however, have the right to censor what their child is exposed to. I believe a better approach than banning books is to provide options for suggested readings that provide students and parents choices.

Soaring property values in recent years have caused many WISD taxpayers to feel a financial pinch. Can taxpayer relief come without cuts to student instruction or teacher support?

Yes, relief for taxpayers can happen without cuts to instruction or teacher support. WISD can provide taxpayer relief by lowering the per student cost of education through fundable education models such as Cristo Rey’s corporate work study program. WISD can also close the funding gap resulting from low attendance by offering remote learning. On Sept. 1, 2021, Senate Bill 15 was signed into law, allowing school districts in Texas to receive full ADA funding for up to 10% of students who attend local remote learning programs. Providing is possible, but it will take innovation and strategic partnerships.