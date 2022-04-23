Q&As: 10 questions with Waco ISD candidates on district issues
The Tribune-Herald sent out a questionnaire to the four candidates for Waco Independent School District trustee in the May 7 election to find what they view as important issues facing Waco schools and how they would address them.
Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday; and open again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.
All eligible voters can cast an early in-person ballot at any of the five early polling places:
- McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300
- Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
- Waco Multipurpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
- West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
- Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.
(Note: First Assembly of God on Bosque Boulevard is not an early voting site for this election.)
"For me, the biggest issues facing WISD are teacher retention and the overall morale of the employees. ... Our teachers have been saying for far too long that they are hurting, that they are not being supported, but no one has been listening."
"The growth opportunities I believe need immediate attention are student literacy, teacher retention, school safety, funding and greater transparency and collaboration at the board level."
"The root of these (problems) is a disconnect between district administration and our campuses and homes, a culture of retaliation when employees question anything or speak up, and there is no real, dynamic behavior system district wide."
"Teacher support and retention are our most urgent challenges. Without teachers who are heard, feel appreciated and provided with support we will crash and burn. We must do a better job taking care of our teachers. Academic excellence is another pressing matter. It begins with early childhood literacy."