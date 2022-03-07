Rapoport Academy students create animated monsters

What does a monster look like?

If you're a Rapoport Academy preschooler, the answer could be a magenta star with four legs and four eyes. Or a dusty rose circle with a freckled tentacle and rocks that bounce from its head. Or a five-sided, four-armed monster that squishes things when it walks.

For Rapoport Academy's Meyer High School graphic design students given the Frankenstein task of bringing those monsters to animated life, a monster looks like dozens of similar drawings that move incrementally. Or body parts that move in the wrong direction if one doesn't pay attention. Or hours of drawing and design that collapses into a four-second video clip.

Imagination from both sets of students combined in a school project that sought to stimulate young students and give their older counterparts hands-on experience in creating for a client — the client in this case having little concept of limitations.

"Imagination is unlimited for a preschooler," confessed 14-year-old Gabriella Arriaga, a student in Aaron McLean's graphic design class at Meyer High School. Last fall, the high schoolers met with preschoolers to set up the starting points for their imaginary monsters, armed with sheets listing colors, geometric shapes and textures to prompt conversation. After her young client chose a star, three shades of pink, four eyes, four legs, boots and freckles, Arriaga gave up trying to co-imagine the monster on the fly.

"I stopped looking at what I imagined," she said.

She had to adapt some of her own suggestions, too. She thought of having the star-monster lose her boots when flying, but realized this meant explaining the concept of wind resistance to a preschooler. "'Let's use gravity,'" Arriaga recalled.

For Lucy Ward, 14, a client's suggestion of a moving tentacle brought a new question to solve: Should a monster's tentacle wave? Wiggle? Wag?

"I had to figure how to make it move so it looked natural instead of kind of weird," she said.

A nearly $10,000 grant from the Education Service Center Region 12 Technology Foundation backed the Rapoport monster-making project, with studio art and graphic design instructor Natalie Ward, Lucy's mother, the grant writer. Ward has taught preschoolers to high schoolers during her nine years as a Rapoport teacher, and crafted the project with an eye to benefits for both age groups: iPads and Apple Pencils to use with the graphical software program Procreate, plus experience with "clients" for the older students, reinforcing lessons on color, shape and emotions for the younger ones.

The high school students created 3- to 4-second monster animations for their final project while Ward compiled their monsters and added text for a glossy, color booklet, with copies for the school's approximately 70 preschoolers.

Graphic design and audiovisual teacher Aaron McLean, himself a 2005 Rapoport Academy graduate and owner of the Apollo Sound Company recording studio, said one of the class goals is acquiring skills with workforce or entrepreneurial application. The seconds-long animations, run at 12 frames per second, required students to produce more than 50 drawings of a monster in motion. Software simplified part of that work, but students still needed to calculate the beginning and end of objects in motion, from a monster's body to waggling appendages, falling boots and polka dots on skin.

Kevin Lopez, 14, took up the challenge of setting his gray, spiked-arm pentagon on a moving background, including clouds in a blue sky, flowers and a tinier creature that gets stepped on.

"I didn't want it to look like a loop," he explained, adding, "This was super fun. It's probably my favorite class. I see myself doing (graphic design) later in the future."

Lucy Ward decided to have her client's friendly bespectacled monster say hello, only to find animating words more complicated than she realized.

"Obviously, the text is not perfect," she said, while running her monster animation. "It was hard to make it (the word 'hello') appear in a thought bubble."

Following the completion of the animations and the book came one final step with high school students reading the finished monster books to their clients one morning last month. The preschoolers were delighted at the colorful, inventive realizations of their imaginations; the graphic designers enjoyed seeing their work entertain others.

For the teacher who dreamed up the project, the group reading put an animated smile on her face. "That was probably the best part of the whole grant," she grinned.

