Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies.

He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to educational service agencies or service to AESA.

Maze became ESC Region 12 executive director in May 2011. His vision for the center is to continually develop and provide innovative, responsive and relevant solutions for the needs of educators and school personnel.

The center employs 250, including offsite employees that work in school districts as part of several large grants.

Based in Waco, ESC Region 12 serves 76 school districts, 10 charters and private/parochial schools in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro counties.

Maze has served on AESA’s Executive Council and on the board of directors of AESA’s foundation.

Maze has served in education for 35 years in several districts and capacities, including teacher, director, consultant and principal in Livingston ISD. Before joining ESC Region 12, he served as superintendent in the Hillsboro and Hubbard school districts.

Maze received his Doctorate of Education from Lamar University and his Master of Education from Sam Houston State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural journalism from Texas A&M University and certifications in secondary English and journalism, Texas professional mid-management and Texas superintendent.

Maze and his wife Sherry reside in Waco near the Bosque River with their dog Kyah, a border collie mix. They have five children and seven grandchildren.