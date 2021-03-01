Replacing Waco High School could top $125 million, consultant says

The latter option, which would require more than 80 acres of land, isn’t being considered due to the district’s lack of a property that size and the cost to acquire it, said superintendent Susan Kincannon in an interview before the committee meeting.

Part of the architectural long-range study has projected district school enrollments and capacities to the school year 2030-31. While it found that estimated enrollments would not surpass present building capacities at that time, the district needs to consider the condition of several of those school buildings as a matter of equity within the district, Kincannon said.

Students at newer facilities such as University High School and Cesar Chavez Middle School have a different learning experience and environment than their counterparts at Waco High and Carver Middle School and part of the facility study will aim at equalizing those opportunities, Kincannon said in the interview.

Waco High has some classrooms smaller than state recommendations, as well as a small weight room for athletics and a band hall in need of improvement. As far as districtwide needs, replacing portable classrooms on many campuses, elementary gymnasiums, upgraded common areas such as cafeterias and adapting facilities to allow advanced and innovative instruction are other considerations, she added.