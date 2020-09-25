Report: COVID-19 cases more common in upper grades; Marlin Middle School online-only until Oct. 5

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most reported COVID-19 cases among McLennan County public school students who returned to the classroom this school year have been in older students, particularly in the Midway and China Spring school districts, according to new state data released this week.

A day after publishing the district-level data, the Department of State Health Services removed it from its website, citing unspecified data issues. The data consisted of self-reported, test-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff members since July 27, when some Texas school districts held the first day of school.

A spokesperson for the Texas Education Agency said the issues stemmed from inaccurate enrollment numbers but that the case numbers were correct as of Sunday. Another issue arose because districts reported 275 student cases and 203 staff cases after the reporting deadline for the period. It is unclear whether any of the cases reported late came from districts in the county. The TEA and Department of State Health Services, which are working together to publish the data, expect to have the district-level information fixed and posted by Monday.

Statewide cumulative totals remain available on the website, with the cases that were reported late included.