The May 6 election for the Waco Independent School District board's District 5 position has become a race with the filing of retired educator Jim Patton.

Patton, 58, filed Friday and will face Ashley Stone, 35, in the race for the unexpired term of the seat held by Emily Iazzetti, who announced in mid-February she would resign effective May 6. Stone initially filed to run for an at-large seat on the board but withdrew that candidacy and refiled as a candidate for District 5 on Feb. 17.

Patton has more than 20 years of experience as a teacher and administrator. He taught in Connally ISD and Waco ISD, the latter at Hillcrest Elementary School and West Avenue Elementary School. He then served as assistant principal at Doris Miller Elementary School and as principal of North Waco and South Waco elementary schools.

The retired educator said he feels his administrative experience would bring an important perspective to the board. He said school safety is a matter of concern for the district, with the creation of a "culture of safety and respect" that addresses student fear, a foundational aspect of school safety.

Patton also said he would emphasize academics and fiscal stewardship, the latter as a means to ensure sufficient financial support for teachers.

"We've got to pay teachers what they deserve and buy teachers what they need," he said.

He is married but has no children.

Stone, a paralegal, has said she feels the district needs to do more in addressing the issue of school safety with possible approaches including community volunteers, metal detectors or increased policing. She has a daughter at Tennyson Middle School and a son at Parkdale Elementary School.

Filing for the District 5 special election will close at 5 p.m. Monday. Filing for the other seats up for regular elections May 6 has already closed.

The at-large Place 7 seat also is a contested race, with incumbent Angelo Ochoa, a 43-year-old investment advisor, facing challenger Peaches Henry, a 62-year-old McLennan Community College professor and president of the Waco NAACP chapter.

District 3 Trustee Jose Vidaña is unopposed in seeking his second three-year term.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6. Early voting will start April 24. Election Day is on a Saturday, and less than 10% of eligible voters typically turn out for May elections in McLennan County.