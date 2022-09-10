Retiring Midway ISD superintendent reflects on pandemic, growth challenges

As 2020 began, Midway Independent School District Superintendent George Kazanas was focusing on growth, ready to dive into a $148 million slate of projects voters approved with a record two-thirds approval just months before.

The package would include building a new elementary school, renovating multiple campuses and undertaking a major rezoning project to accommodate the growing district.

Then came March 2020, when a global pandemic suddenly thrust him and other school administrators into making urgent decisions about how to balance educating students with protecting them from a dangerous disease.

“Should we be face to face in class? Should we all be virtual? How do we do a hybrid of that? How do we work together through that? How do we keep ourselves safe still?” Kazanas recalls of those discussions. “We were then managing a myriad of issues.”

Fast forward to September 2022, and Kazanas is ready to retire, after crossing the finish line on the bond projects and seeing the COVID-19 pandemic gradually fade.

Kazanas this week announced he would retire in January after more than a decade at the helm of McLennan County's second-largest school district. He will take a job as a division director of field services for the Texas Association of School Boards.

In an interview this week, Kazanas reflected on the eventful final years of his term, in which he saw Midway leaders, employees and students overcome the challenges of pandemic disruption and a fast-tracked construction campaign.

Kazanas said the abrupt shift to remote learning in spring 2020 was a challenge, but the district had years of preparation thanks to the 1:1 iPad initiative Midway ISD began in 2013. The initiative ensured that every student had access to a digital device for educational purposes.

Pete Rusek, Midway ISD school board president, said the district couldn’t have pivoted as seamlessly as it did during the pandemic without the 1:1 initiative. He said not only was the pandemic unprecedented, but everything kept moving. Thanks to the 1:1 initiative, Rusek said the district lost nearly no time making the switch from in-person instruction.

Kazanas said he’s proud of the district for being able to provide the continuity of service to students as well as families that depend on it for more than just education.

He said Midway went through several phases of pandemic response, starting with the protective phase of closing campuses in spring 2020. The second phase was managing the pandemic once everyone understood it was here to stay.

The third phase also included decision-making in a time of political polarization and philosophical differences over what precautions the campus community should observe.

Kazanas said he felt he needed to stick it out during all those phases.

“I by no means am telling you COVID is over, but I did not want to end my career in the middle or toward the end of that,” Kazanas said.

Kazanas said the choice to retire weighed heavily on his mind. He said he wanted to leave Midway with hope and optimism for the future, and he feels at peace with where he and the district stand.

“It’s a very rewarding place to work here in Midway and in education overall,” Kazanas said. “I love my job so I want to be clear about that. I absolutely love education.”

Timing was a key factor in Kazanas’ choice to retire, and he said he wanted to end his career when he felt satisfied with the work he’s done. He said he wanted to know, following the pandemic, the start of a new school year and district rezoning transitions, that Midway is in the best place possible to bring aboard its next superintendent.

“I want the next superintendent to be as successful or even more successful in this district because I would want to leave that type of legacy,” Kazanas said. “And I really felt it important to honor the rich history of Midway but also build upon that and make my own impact as an educational leader and keep expectations high where they need to be.”

Kazanas said the timing of the announcement is not only best for him and his career but also allows time for the school board to start identifying new candidates and for a new hire to get acquainted with the district.

Rusek said although he is sad to see Kazanas go, any time anyone reaches a point to make a change he supports them.

“We’d still love him to stay and be a superintendent, but it was his decision,” Rusek said. “He’s ready to make a change.”

Kazanas, a West native, said he wasn’t sure what his career path would be when he started college at Baylor University. He eventually discovered he loved math and business as well as being involved with people. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and teaching certification during his undergraduate career and quickly pivoted into his first year of teaching.

He accepted his first full-time job as a teacher in 1991 as a career and technical business teacher at West High School from 1991 to 1994.

After his time at West he became assistant principal in China Spring ISD in 1994 before climbing to the superintendent position. His last stop before Midway was Wichita Falls ISD, where he was superintendent from 2009 to 2012.

Kazanas said he’s held almost every type of position in education, but the majority of his 32-year career has been spent as a superintendent.

District growth

Kazanas got his start as the eighth superintendent of Midway in 2012, making 2022-2023 his 11th school year at the helm. The average tenure for a superintendent in Texas is only about four years, a fact Rusek said should speak volumes about Kazanas’ stay.

During Kazanas’ time Midway grew its student population by 20%, starting with 7,266 students and ending with 8,739.

The 2019 bond election came only six years after the 2013 bond election that also took place on Kazanas' watch.

Despite the growth and renovation of the district in the last 10 years, the tax rate actually decreased under Kazanas from $1.32 to $1.23 per $100 valuation, though property values have risen dramatically.

Kazanas said he’s honored to be able to serve in his future role with the school board association and be a liaison between the association and districts across Texas.

“I really get to be that voice that helps the association understand the inner operations of school districts and be able to hopefully match up services when they’re needed, help districts in their operations, be a support, and also help support the employees of TASB so they better understand how schools operate as well,” Kazanas said.

Kazanas said his extensive experience working with many school board members and as a longtime school leader will help him make an impact in his future position.

“I’ve been the CEO, if you will, and now I can step away from that, but I have that experience,” Kazanas said. “I can bring that experience because now, hopefully superintendents across the state in their school districts can see some connection with me in that role as well because I’ve been in their shoes before.”