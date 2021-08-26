Rising COVID-19 cases lead Waco ISD to mandate masking

Waco public school students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks beginning Monday due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Waco schools, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said Thursday.

In a letter to families and school employees, Kincannon said she will order face masks to be worn inside all schools and district buildings, noting that since classes started Monday, 55 people that had spent time at a campus or other facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kincannon said she had seen masks worn voluntarily by teachers and students in her campus visits this week, but felt additional action was necessary given the current surge of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County. The number of cases reported in the district in less than a week's time was only matched last year during the height of the pandemic last winter.