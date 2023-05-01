Professor Robert Darden is retiring from Baylor University this month after a long and successful career as an author, award-winning educator and Black gospel expert.

Darden is also leaving to Baylor a lasting legacy: The Black Gospel Music Preservation Project, the most complete and publicly accessible collection of its kind, housed at Moody Memorial Library.

Darden said the scope of that project, housed at Moody Library, has exceeded all his dreams.

“I’ve been uncommonly blessed from Day One,” he said. “I’d like to tell you I had any idea and plan for this. All I can say is God works with wounded vessels too and I try not to get in the way that God clearly wanted this to happen, despite my mistakes.”

The collection holds thousands of digitized and archived vinyl records and provides music for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture. The project was born out of Darden's lifelong love for gospel music and his mission to save it for future generations.

Darden said he grew up in an integrated Air Force, where his interest in music was shaped and many of his friends and neighbors were African American. Darden's parents had traditional music tastes but he remembers running around the house of his friend, Brian Wertz, whose mom sang along to old-school gospel music playing loudly from her turntable.

In 1960, when Darden was 6, his dad got a raise and bought a hi-fi turntable, with enough money left over to buy three albums: two traditional movie themes and strings records and one Mahalia Jackson Christmas album.

“According to my parents … once they let me touch the turntable, which may not have been right away, I played that album over and over,” Darden said.

He said he grew up influenced by Marvel comics rather than any particular author, and he came to Baylor as a student in pursuit of art and journalism. After seeing a freshman art exhibit and being discouraged by the talent, Darden dropped his art major.

However, he said once he finishes his 25th book this year, “Soon and Very Soon: The Transformative Music and Ministry of Andraé Crouch,” he would like to chase his comic book dream again.

“I want to do the kind of writing that got me into this years ago, Stan Lee and Marvel comics, big narrative stories, multi books that I can spin a yarn over multi years … that’s where I’d like to take this,” he said.

At Baylor, Darden was a music writer on the Lariat staff and was taught by David McHam, Harry Marsh and Mike Stricklin, who he said not only taught him their ways of storytelling and interviewing, but also embodied the living Christ.

“They were what I wanted to be: people who were passionate, who loved students, who were great at what they did," he said.

Darden went to the University of North Texas for his master’s and was hired out of college by the Tribune-Herald, where he worked for nine years.

At the newspaper he wrote many stories about Waco-based Word Records and built up his music portfolio. He also wrote for other publications and dug deeper into the industry.

Eventually he tried his hand at a freelance position with Billboard Magazine covering gospel music.

“In 1984 when Billboard said they wanted a weekly column of gospel music and invited people to apply, people from New York and L.A. and Nashville applied,” he said. “But what I found out later was all they sent in were clips on artist interviews. … I got the job out of Waco.”

Darden said he worked for the paper during the day and did freelance articles at night, as magazine articles were one step up working toward his goal of long-form and book writing.

After a fellowship in England cost him his newspaper job, Darden decided to start freelancing full-time, writing columns for Billboard from 1984 to 1998, writing his own books, acting as a Baylor adjunct professor and serving as senior editor of The Wittenburg Door, a religious humor and satire magazine that carried his articles from 1988 to 2008.

In 1999 Darden became a full-time tenured professor in the professional writing program, and then moved to the journalism department, where he has been ever since. He said the transition gave him the opportunity to write books he had been dying to write without the monetary pressure of freelance work.

His agent, Jeff Harmon, knew a publisher who was looking for a book on the history of gospel music, and born was his book “People Get Ready!: A New History of Black Gospel Music.”

“Until ‘People Get Ready!: A New History of Black Gospel Music’ came out, there had never been an A-to-Z history of the genre, which was great for me professionally because that’s how I got tenure,” he said. “But three or four years into it I began to see why nobody could ever try — because it’s so big and what you leave out hurts a whole lot more than what you put in.”

But by the end of his writing Darden said he was frustrated rather than elated because much of the music he was writing about he had no way to hear. The music he was chronicling wasn’t publicly archived and couldn’t be readily found on any listening platform.

Darden submitted a column to the New York Times on the lack of preservation — submitted alongside 800 other unsolicited articles that week — and saw it published on Valentine’s Day 2005 next to headlines of Kanye West’s Grammy Awards performance of “Jesus Walks.”

“It was that if we let this foundation of music, of all American popular music, disappear, and 75% of it at the time was not available, then future generations were going to judge us pretty harshly,” Darden said in an interview this week.

The story caught the attention of Connecticut investor Charles Royce, who offered to pay for the preservation of the music if Darden could figure out how to save it. Darden said he immediately went to Darryl Stuhr, director for digitization and digital preservation services at Baylor's library system.

“Librarians are great,” he said. “If you’ve worked with them you know the bigger the problem, the more excited they are because they always say, ‘Can do.’ ”

Stuhr said his team worked for months to create a project proposal that would give the project the respect it deserved, but it wouldn’t be cheap. It would require a skilled audio engineer and a metadata librarian.

Darden submitted the proposal and Royce sent a check overnight for $350,000. Since then the collection has expanded rapidly, taking vinyl donations from the attic of grandmothers or paying to borrow copies from private collectors, such as Bob Marovich, a Chicago author who has sent 50 albums a week to Baylor to be digitized for more than a decade.

The project got moving in 2008, Stuhr said, eventually finding its new accessible home in the basement of Moody Memorial Library. Stuhr his partnership with Darden over the past decade has been wonderful, with the professor bringing his gospel music expertise and the digitization center supporting it through its technical work.

Baylor’s collection of Black gospel music quickly became the largest available collection in the world and now provides music for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington D.C.

Darden credited the project's to success to several contributors, including Baylor alumna Ella Prichard, who has made contributions to the program over the last 15 years; and a succession of supportive library deans, including Pattie Orr, John Wilson and Jeffry Archer, who have “embraced it and wanted it to be more than just a museum, but an archive, a working place.”

Archer said the scope of the Black gospel music project was one thing that attracted him to Baylor, where he started in 2020. He said Baylor’s ability to treat the project holistically and Darden’s connectedness with the community set the school’s collection apart from others.

“I see that this is really an outpouring of Professor Darden’s life’s work,” Archer said.

“I just really appreciate the legacy of Bob’s vision for this and his work to make it happen," Archer said.

"Because of his work we have a resource that’s really an archive unlike many others.”

Darden also thanked his wife, Mary Landon Darden, who he said has “selflessly and eagerly” accompanied him on all his journeys.

He said he will continue to be involved with the preservation program as long as he can and will sit on a hiring committee for an endowed chair of Black worship who will oversee the program.

“The candidates we have all share the same passion that I have for the music,” he said. “They’re all African American … because we’ve branched out into Black preaching, not just from the Civil Rights Movement but the wonderful array of Black preachers that are there now.”