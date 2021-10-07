Robinson teacher resigns after slavery lesson with student demonstration

The Collinses, who said they were two of only four Black employees at Robinson High School, allege they were forced out of their jobs in 2019 because of “bigotry, racism and discrimination.” The suit remains pending.

"My presumption is based upon the fact that these events continue to happen that there is some type of culture at that institution that harbors these types of events," McCray said. "This incident is certainly not isolated. They continue to happen, and at the very least, they appear unconcerned about rectifying these acts. There is a gross level of insensitivity of minorities and these actions have to be looked into."

Deaconson said Gochis is a first-year teacher who was trying to impart to his students the horrors of slavery "with the goal to make sure students understood both the factual history and brutal and inhumane reality that was created." He said Gochis asked students in three of his classes — all football players he coached and knew well — if they would participate in his demonstration about slave auctions.