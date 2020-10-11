Sabido, Vidaña concentrate on immigrant families, students in race for Waco ISD seat

Asked how Waco ISD could better help Black, Latino, indigenous and Asian students succeed in the face of inequities that emerge in school for them more than for their white peers, Sabido said having more teachers in the district who look like their students would help, as would providing curricula that "tells the students' history."

Furthermore, Sabido said Waco ISD has numerous immigrant families who may fear contacting their students' teachers and principals "because of the current rhetoric around immigration" and that, if elected, she would work to provide more services and resources for these families.

Again, Vidaña agreed with his challenger, but he went further in detail on what that help for students of color should look like. He said students need to be heard, especially when it comes to the Black Lives Matter Movement and the racial inequities it has put in the national spotlight.

"Waco ISD can better help its students of color both inside and outside of the classroom by acknowledging the situation at hand," he said. "The Black Lives Matter movement has been pivotal, and it should be acknowledged as such by staff, students and members of the community. We should make our students feel valued, loved and safe during this time of social injustice."