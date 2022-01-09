Same MCC guidelines back for start of another semester amid COVID-19 surge

McLennan Community College students start their spring semester Monday with the same COVID-19 precautions and protocols in place as in the fall: in-person classes available, but vigilance and masking urged.
The return of students to classes comes as McLennan County sees its third major surge in COVID-19 cases in two years. Last week, the county set records in the number of new cases per day and total active cases. The school's fall semester coincided with the county's second spike in cases as the delta variant began its impact in late summer.
MCC will continue to offer classes in in-person, hybrid and online formats this spring for student convenience with recommendations for social distancing, masking and hand sanitation urged as before. Spokesperson Lisa Elliott said on-campus signs that the college "strongly encourages" masking were going back up in time for spring classes.
The college does not require student vaccinations, although it began the fall semester offering $200 for students to get fully vaccinated, with more than 400 taking the college's offer.
MCC will offer free COVID-19 testing for students, employees and their families from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. weekdays. The college also has a vaccination clinic planned from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Jan. 20.
Preliminary enrollment figures before the start of classes indicate a drop from last spring's beginning enrollment, said Stephen Benson, vice president for finance and administration. Enrollment at the start of the spring semester was 6,606 students, compared to 7,169 students at the start of the 2021 spring semester, he said. Enrollment figures often fluctuate by several hundred students the first week or so of classes as some students wait until then to register.
Roughly half of the difference in spring enrollment may be because of a drop in high school students enrolled in dual credit classes, Benson said, though the number of fall students continuing in the spring increased over last year. The dual credit program lets high school students to take classes for both high school credit and college credit, and makes up a considerable part of MCC's enrollment.
Administrators in recent years have focused on increased scholarships, academic support and outreach to counteract declines in enrollment.