Same MCC guidelines back for start of another semester amid COVID-19 surge

McLennan Community College students start their spring semester Monday with the same COVID-19 precautions and protocols in place as in the fall: in-person classes available, but vigilance and masking urged.

The return of students to classes comes as McLennan County sees its third major surge in COVID-19 cases in two years. Last week, the county set records in the number of new cases per day and total active cases. The school's fall semester coincided with the county's second spike in cases as the delta variant began its impact in late summer.

MCC will continue to offer classes in in-person, hybrid and online formats this spring for student convenience with recommendations for social distancing, masking and hand sanitation urged as before. Spokesperson Lisa Elliott said on-campus signs that the college "strongly encourages" masking were going back up in time for spring classes.

The college does not require student vaccinations, although it began the fall semester offering $200 for students to get fully vaccinated, with more than 400 taking the college's offer.