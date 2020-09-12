Scholarship, tree dedication ceremony planned to honor Waco principal who died from COVID-19

Gamma Upsilon members decided they would plant the tree in Perry's honor since they did not get to finish out the school year at Carver with Perry.

Pierce said the organization chose an oak tree because it represents strength.

"We felt that as an individual, he was strong just to take on the task of doing what he needed to do," she said. "But he was determined to try to make a difference, and that was not just seen at Carver. That was seen in the community, as well. He had the best intentions, at heart and in mind, to try to help young people."

Perry was a member of the Professional Male Mentor Association, an organization that mentors Waco ISD high school male graduates who intend on going to college and apply for scholarships from the organization, Love said. The boys who qualify enroll in a two-year mentorship program and receive $250 each semester in financial assistance. After their two years, the young men must return to mentor other boys for two years.

Love said he and several others founded the organization four years ago to help young men make the steps in college necessary for them to become successful. The association has about 25 mentors. Perry was a member for three years.