School return, storm evacuees among hurdles in road to reducing COVID-19 spread

“I would not be surprised to see some increase in our case volume,” Becker said. “While we may increase our positive testing rate, I’m hopeful that we don’t see an increase in our need for hospitalizations or critically ill folks across our community.”

Deaver said the community should welcome the return of college students, but they must follow community guidelines.

“The biggest issue is social gatherings off-campus, and that’s true for Baylor, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College, and it will be true for our high schools as well,” Deaver said. “That’s where we’ve got to ask people to be respectful of the rules and the orders that are in place. Otherwise we’re going to see shutdowns of in-person classes, and no one wants that.”

There are two other complicating factors. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission plans to tweak rules for bars and allow them to reopen under the same capacity restrictions as restaurants, and Labor Day weekend is one week away.

During previous press conferences, officials have said the full impact of a surge in cases will not be reflected in hospitalizations until one to two weeks later, followed by deaths in another one to two weeks later.