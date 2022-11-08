School voters approve Crawford bond project, defeat China Spring tax rate hike

Crawford Independent School District voters approved a $10 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for renovation of space at the old Crawford High School to create new middle school classrooms and ease enrollment pressures on the elementary school.

In China Spring ISD, voters rejected a tax rate increase that would have boosted teacher and staff salaries, while at deadline West ISD officials were awaiting to see if late results from Hill County would overturn a narrow margin supporting approval.

The Crawford bond issue passed with 60.5%, or 797 votes, to 39.5%, or 521 votes, with almost three-quarters of McLennan County vote centers reporting.

"I think our community has always been super supportive of our kids and teachers," said Superintendent Kenneth Hall. "Even with so much inflation and folks' tax bills going up, they still care so much for the kids and staff they're willing to vote in favor of their taxes going up. It's very encouraging, not surprising, to see even the adults who don't have kids in school support us. It's very uplifting."

Crawford ISD's bond project will create four middle school classrooms and storage space from renovated space in the high school, originally built in 1906, and improve locker rooms for middle school students. It also will add another parking lot at the elementary school and four new tennis courts at the high school.

Crawford ISD has 561 students attending two schools, an elementary school up to fifth grade, and a high school that houses higher levels, though students in sixth through eighth grades are considered middle schoolers. The new classrooms would allow the fifth grade to move from the elementary school to the high school complex.

Funding the $10 million bond package will increase the district’s tax rate 13 cents per $100 of property value, from the rate of about $1.15 per $100 set earlier this year.

Tax ratifications

In the China Spring and West school districts, voters considered proposals that would have increased their tax rates to fund regular operations and allow the districts to receive more state funding.

With 26 of 34 of McLennan County vote centers reporting, China Spring voters rejected the tax rate increase 64.9%, or 2,573 votes, to 35.5%, or 1,393 votes, though the China Spring ISD voting center remained unreported.

Voters had been asked to ratify the $1.29 per $100 tax rate trustees proposed in August, which would have been a 2.8-cent increase compared to last year. With the debt-service portion of the district's tax rate dropping this year, the 2.8-cent increase to the total was more than allowed without voter approval.

Officials said the higher rate would have brought in $2.4 million in extra revenue for raises of $7,000 for teachers, nurses and counselors; $3,500 for auxiliary staff such as secretaries, office staff, classroom aides, cafeteria workers and hourly employees; and a $4.75 per route hike for bus drivers.

Superintendent Marc Faulkner was disappointed in what the failure of the tax rate increase would mean to the district's efforts in retaining its 412 employees. Last year the district lost 43 employees to other districts offering higher salaries.

"I am disappointed in the outcome of the election for our teachers and staff," Faulkner said. "They all work their tails off and are all very deserving of the raises we were trying to secure for them. We will continue to exhaust all avenues to increase benefits and salaries for our staff to keep great teachers in China Spring ISD."

County school districts that have passed voter-approved tax rate elections in years past include Waco, Connally, Robinson, La Vega, Lorena and Crawford.

West

With 26 of 34 of McLennan County vote centers reporting, including the West Community Center, West ISD voters were leaning toward approving the district's proposed tax rate, which would go to boost employee salaries, 51.7%, or 1,543 votes, to 48.3%, or 1,442 votes.

Superintendent David Truitt was still holding his breath. "We did think that it would be close. How we can lower taxes and raise the salaries of our employees has been a challenging topic for the folks here in the community," he said. "We're hoping their love and support for our Trojan teachers and staff will outweight their concerns over taxes."

Truitt praised the district's trustees for the "bold decision" to call an election for the tax rate increase even as they lowered the tax rate in August. Should the final vote go against the increase, the district would continue its efforts to support its employees. "We fairly believe our teachers and staff were worth it," he said.

West trustees voted for a rate of a little less than $1.15 per $100, about three cents more than allowed without voter approval. Last year's tax rate was $1.37 per $100, but most of the decrease in this year's rate was because of a reduction in the debt service portion of the overall rate. The proposed $1.15 per $100 was about 3-cents per $100 higher than allowed without voter approval.

The proposed 3-cent per $100 increase would bring in $541,087 more in revenue, enough to pay for a $2,500 raise for the district's 216 employees.