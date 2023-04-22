An April 13 budget amendment by the Texas House to forbid state money going to educational vouchers may not be the last word on vouchers from this year’s legislative session.

The 86-52 vote carries no weight for Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, who said he voted against the amendment on the grounds that it wasn’t the proper place or time for a decision on the issue.

“You don’t make policy on the budget,” he said in an April 14 phone interview about the vote and vouchers. He noted most budget amendments are removed or resolved in conference committee when the Senate and House budgets are reconciled. “It’s meaningless, in general. It will be stripped off,” he said of the amendment.

The Waco representative opposed the amendment while District 13 Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Hillsboro, a former Itasca school trustee and public school advocate, voted for it.

The Waco representative noted that the House Public Education Committee hadn’t started its consideration of vouchers before the amendment vote. Committee chair Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, in fact, had called to table the amendment for that reason, but his motion failed, 64-71.

Anderson contended some members were confused during the amendment vote, thinking they were voting for Buckley’s motion to table and not the amendment.

Anderson pointed out the House had voted to boost spending on public education in its budget, but also felt vouchers deserve consideration.

“We’re definitely strong supporters of public schools and parental empowerment. Parents talk to us — they want more options for their kiddos,” he said.

In McLennan County, approximately 10 private schools offer an alternative to public schools, with a collective enrollment of slightly more than 2,000 students. Live Oak Classical School is the largest with 480 students from kindergarten to 12th grade, according to 2022 information on the school’s website. Bishop Reicher Catholic School has 338 students from pre-K to 12th grade, divided between two schools. At Vanguard College Preparatory School, 300 students from sixth to 12th grade are enrolled for next fall, the first year the school will have a sixth grade.

Waco Montessori School, Woodway Christian School, St. Paul’s Episcopal Day School, Parkview Christian Academy, Summit School and St. Mary’s Catholic School in West are elementary-only or elementary to eighth grade.

Tuition at those schools varies depending on grade level and other factors, but generally ranges between $8,000 and $10,000 annually for elementary students and $9,000 to $12,000 for secondary students with a high of $16,550 reported by Vanguard.

Nearly as many students attend the two largest charter schools in the county, which, as state-approved charters, charge no tuition. Harmony Science Academy serves 557 pre-K to fifth grade students while Harmony School of Innovation has 591 sixth to 12th grade students.

Rapoport Academy Public School operates two elementary schools, Quinn Middle School and Meyer High School with a total of 850 students from pre-K to 12th grade, drawn from 22 surrounding ISDs.

In Texas, the issue of vouchers has often pitted conservative parental choice groups and religious organizations wanting state financial support of private education options against teacher and school board organizations who fear such funding will pull resources from public schools. Representatives from rural districts, where private education is limited and where public schools provide identity for small communities, also have opposed past efforts to pass vouchers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have made them a priority for this legislative session, however, putting their political muscle behind it. The Senate, in fact, recently passed a voucher bill in Senate Bill 8, which sets up educational savings accounts where parents transferring their children in public schools to private schools can receive $8,000 in vouchers to defray tuition and other costs.

The bill also provides small to mid-sized districts, those under 20,000 students, state aid of $10,000 per student transferred over the next five years to minimize the impact of departing students.

Waco, Midway districts

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon fears vouchers will drain public schools of sorely needed funding at a time when post-pandemic financial pressures are growing. She cited a report from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar that showed inflation since 2019 has boosted costs 14.5%. The Waco district already is looking at a loss in state funding due to a drop in enrollment with a need to increase teacher salaries to fill vacancies and retain current faculty even as the district offers the highest starting salary of local school districts.

Hiring auxiliary staff and paraprofessionals for support positions means competing with private industry in salary levels, she added. WISD receives $5,618 per student in state funding, relying on federal and local revenue to make up the difference between the state allotment and operating expenses of $10,548 per student, Kincannon said. “We’ve already had to cut $4.7 million from the budget.”

Waco attorney and Midway ISD school board president Pete Rusek said there’s an uneven playing field between public and private schools where vouchers are concerned, although he stressed he was speaking for himself and not for the Midway board or district.

“I get the sentiment (that) it’s my tax money and some schools are not performing ... but every proposal I’ve seen in Texas has not ever, ever purported to level the playing field.”

Private schools can select their students while public schools are mandated to educate all within their districts, whether they be homeless, economically disadvantaged, or with special educational or physical needs, he said. “That’s the rub for me: If tax money is going to fund (a voucher program), no, that’s not fair,” he said.

Both the 14,000-student WISD and MISD, with more than 8,000 students, lose a small number of students to private schools or homeschooling. Last year, about 100 WISD students transferred to private or home schools while in the Midway district 51 students transferred to private schools and 129 to homeschooling.

Accountability

For some, it’s a religious issue and in McLennan County, the great majority of private schools are Christian or with Christian belief a prominent component in curriculum or mission.

In his push this spring for vouchers and expanded parental choice, Abbott has spoken at more Christian schools across the state than public ones.

Waco Rep. Anderson didn’t see a problem with state money going to Christian or other religious schools, if the end result was a student getting a good education.

Anderson added he did believe there should be a measure of accountability required of private schools receiving state funding. He pointed to the 1999 example of the Emma L. Harrison Charter School in Waco, forced to close within two years of its opening due to financial mismanagement. Overlooked in the controversy were the students affected. “Those students lost a year of education,” he said.

Voters want vouchers, he said, noting that a question asked voters in the 2018 Republican primary found more than 70% percent support. Asked if he felt Republican primary voters were representative of the general public, Anderson replied they carried weight in the voting.

In addition to vouchers, culture wars issues such as sexuality and race in books and teaching, diversity emphases, religion in the classroom and, in Abbott’s words “a woke agenda,” have put Texas public school in the crosshairs with the state’s political leaders among its vocal critics.

Kincannon, with more than three decades in Texas education, said this time feels different.

“I don’t remember being this contentious ever. It’s been a challenge ... It’s created some really difficult and hard situations,” observed Kincannon.

Public schools are a unifying point for their neighborhoods and communities and that’s an important consideration in a time of increasing social polarization, she said. “Communities are important. When kids are going every which way, communities are fragmented,” she said.