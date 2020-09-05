Schools take on Friday night football under COVID-19 restrictions

Barbara Rauls, grandmother of La Vega High School starting quarterback Ara Rauls, braved the damp weather Friday night with about 1,800 other supporters to cheer the Pirates on to a hard-fought 13-10 win over the Connally Cadets.

Rauls laughed when asked about sitting in the stands on a Friday night while wearing a mask.

“I panicked a little when I first got here. Some were not wearing masks, but you’re going to have that everywhere,” Rauls said. “I’m not really worried. The staff is scanning people (for fever), and if everyone will keep social distancing in mind, we’ll be OK.”

Across town, Lorena Independent School District Superintendent Joe Kucera echoed that sentiment. School officials are working hard to build safety into school activities, but individual decisions are key to making their efforts work.

“The fact of the matter is that a little bit of this is on the honor system. … We are trying to do everything we can to educate our fans. We’ve talked to the parents of players to tell them they are going to have to help us,” Kucera said. “In order for us to keep this season going, it is going to require our fans participating in this and all of us working together.”