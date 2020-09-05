Schools take on Friday night football under COVID-19 restrictions

Barbara Rauls, grandmother of La Vega High School starting quarterback Ara Rauls, braved the damp weather Friday night with about 1,800 other supporters to cheer the Pirates on to a hard-fought 13-10 win over the Connally Cadets.
Rauls laughed when asked about sitting in the stands on a Friday night while wearing a mask.
“I panicked a little when I first got here. Some were not wearing masks, but you’re going to have that everywhere,” Rauls said. “I’m not really worried. The staff is scanning people (for fever), and if everyone will keep social distancing in mind, we’ll be OK.”
Across town, Lorena Independent School District Superintendent Joe Kucera echoed that sentiment. School officials are working hard to build safety into school activities, but individual decisions are key to making their efforts work.
“The fact of the matter is that a little bit of this is on the honor system. … We are trying to do everything we can to educate our fans. We’ve talked to the parents of players to tell them they are going to have to help us,” Kucera said. “In order for us to keep this season going, it is going to require our fans participating in this and all of us working together.”
The La Vega Pirates closed the night with a narrow win over the Connally Cadets. All spectators were screened at the gate with a temperature check and had to answer questions about symptoms affiliated with COVID-19.
"The seats have already been marked as far as every other row that they are allowed to sit on, and when they come in, everyone has to be screened," La Vega ISD Athletics Director Willie Williams said. "The tickets have already been sold, so no money is handled, and once they enter the stadium, there are only certain areas they are allowed to sit in."
Ashtyne Horn, a La Vega junior, stood near the concession stand with friends at halftime, surveying the scene. Food smells drifted through the night air, freshly scrubbed by heavy rains that briefly delayed kickoff.
Lines formed and orders were placed. Students huddled in groups, laughing, swapping impressions of the Pirates’ performance in the first half. Most wore face coverings, though some cloths had become chin straps or headbands as the night wore on, wearers maneuvering their location to accommodate chatting, talking on cellphones, screaming at referees, or munching on nachos.
There was a festive atmosphere, though La Vega was trailing, 10-7, at the half.
“It’s like most football games,” said Horn, a standout volleyball player at La Vega. “Except for the masks.”
La Vega and other schools have adapted their sports venues to comply with new risk-mitigation measures. The University Interscholastic League sent coaches and athletics directors a letter reminding them of requirements for face coverings at all school events and an occupancy limit of 50% of capacity in stadiums.
At La Vega, that meant a sold-out crowd of 1,800 on the home side and 600 spots for visitors.
In general, attendees appeared to comply with the closure of every other row in the bleachers, and fans entering at field level could be seen scanning the stands, apparently looking for a bare spot to occupy.
Angela Ward, a special education teacher at La Vega working the crowd Friday night, paused shortly before halftime to ask about a half-dozen teens to vacate a row where seating was not allowed. Through her mask, she patiently explained the policy, and the group complied without complaint, immediately moving to a nearby gap where sitting was acceptable.
Ward said she understands the rules, and attendees have responded with cooperation, “but they are very hard to enforce.”
Across the county, the Lorena Leopards hosted the China Spring Cougars on Friday night after an hourlong rain delay, and the Cougars cruised to a 42-13 win. Fans there also had to buy tickets in advance and answer symptom-screening questions, though Lorena did not check fans' temperatures.
“Everyone comes out here for fun and its tradition,” said Kaitlynne Jones, a 17-year-old Lorena senior. “We can’t all be together down in the student section, yelling and chanting together, so that is definitely different, but we all want to play sports this year so I think we are keeping each other in check when it comes to all the new stuff.”
Jones, and her friends, sophomore Tori Bracken, 15, and junior Abbie Tuyo, 16, were thankful for the rain delay because it gave the three volleyball players time to get back from their road win over Leon High School in Jewett. The girls said while they are all required to wear face-covering around their necks while they are on the court, they pull the covering up, above their noses when they go into a huddle.
“I thought the coverings would be more annoying than they really are, but I think we all just want to play,” Bracken said.
“We are all making sure we are all doing things right, because no one wants anything to be canceled,” Jones said.
In Lorena's football facility, tape and signs marked seats that were off limits. While the majority of fans obeyed the markings and mask requirement, some did not.
