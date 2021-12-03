'Series of unfortunate events' leads to lockdown at Midway Middle School; No actual threat

A student set off a "false lockdown" Friday afternoon at Midway Middle School, which led to a false report of gunfire, though there was never an actual threat to student safety, district spokesperson Traci Marlin said.

A "series of unfortunate events" led to "considerable disruption and confusion" at the school, Marlin said in an email.

After the false lockdown was initiated, a second student was scared and called 911 and reported hearing gunshots, though there was no gunfire, Marlin said. The second student was aware of an argument at a basketball game the previous day and associated the initial lockdown with the incident, though they were unrelated, she said.

“At this point, there has not been a credible threat or any actual danger to our students, but certainly there are plenty of rumors and confusion,” Marlin said. “We are all safe and appreciate the quick and thorough response of our first responders to verify the situation.”

The lockdown was lifted, but first responders were expected to remain at the school throughout the day.