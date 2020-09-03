Sewage testing at Baylor detects traces of coronavirus at Collins Hall

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Baylor Provost Nancy Brickhouse wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We must practice resilience, discipline and stay the course. The University has a plan in place, and we are executing the plan. Baylor has conducted nearly 22,000 COVID-19 tests in the past month alone. The fact that our extensive testing plan has identified positive cases allows us to now respond to those findings — with speed and consistency.”

Chambliss said the idea of analyzing wastewater for signs of a disease is well-established, but doing so for a new virus that is not yet well understood is a different story. He said he and Bryan Brooks, director of Baylor’s environmental health science program, have been collaborating on sewer testing for years to identify chemicals in wastewater.

“We’ve been dealing with the virus in this part of the country since March,” Chambliss said. “If you considered March to August in scientific time, for a lot of us we may feel like we’ve been running this race for a long time now, but that’s in its infancy as far as the technique development, how to determine the data and what we all understand.”