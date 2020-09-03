Sewage testing at Baylor detects traces of coronavirus at Collins Hall

About 90 freshmen women living in Baylor University’s Collins Hall started taking COVID-19 tests Wednesday, after analysis of the dorm’s sewage showed traces of the novel coronavirus, the university announced.
Measures to test a randomly selected 15% of residents at Collins, which typically houses about 600 freshmen women, started a day before some residents of another dorm, Martin Hall, got the all-clear to leave their floors for the first time since the weekend. The university identified an outbreak last week that infected at least 21 of the 55 freshmen men living on the third and fourth floors of Martin. While many who tested positive or had close contact with someone who tested positive remain in quarantine or off-site isolation, the others were released Thursday morning to return to normal activities.
Baylor researchers started testing dorms’ wastewater as classes resumed Aug. 24, overseen by Vice Provost for Research Kevin Chambliss, a chemist. The first sample collected from Collins showed traces of the virus, as did samples from one or two other dorms, Chambliss said. He did not specify which other dorms.
Sewage testing will continue and guide Baylor’s decisions in the coming weeks, and there is increasing evidence the technique can identify signs of infections before individuals would experience symptoms.
“There’s increasing evidence, though we don’t have it all figured out and this is very new scientific technique, that you can detect a presence and perhaps observe a trend in wastewater a few days or a couple of weeks in advance of when things might present in a clinic,” Chambliss said.
University of Arizona officials said last week that their sewage testing picked up signs of the virus in a 300-resident dorm, and followup testing of residents identified two who were infected but asymptomatic. Researchers there have said early indications show concentration of the virus in municipal wastewater has closely tracked with prevalence of confirmed infections.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in residents of the county Thursday, which includes residents affiliated with Baylor who also would be counted in the university’s data. Thirty-eight of the cases reported Thursday were in the 18-25 age range.
The county has seen a total of 6,629 cases, wtih 1,927 active, 4,614 recoveries and 88 deaths. Waco hospitals were treating 38 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, including 26 McLennan County residents and 10 on ventilators.
Baylor reported 20 new cases among students, employees and contractors using campus, bringing the university’s case count to 759 since Aug. 1, with 522 still active. No cases have been linked to exposure in the classroom, and the vast majority have been linked to off-campus activity, according to a university statement Thursday.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Baylor Provost Nancy Brickhouse wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We must practice resilience, discipline and stay the course. The University has a plan in place, and we are executing the plan. Baylor has conducted nearly 22,000 COVID-19 tests in the past month alone. The fact that our extensive testing plan has identified positive cases allows us to now respond to those findings — with speed and consistency.”
Chambliss said the idea of analyzing wastewater for signs of a disease is well-established, but doing so for a new virus that is not yet well understood is a different story. He said he and Bryan Brooks, director of Baylor’s environmental health science program, have been collaborating on sewer testing for years to identify chemicals in wastewater.
“We’ve been dealing with the virus in this part of the country since March,” Chambliss said. “If you considered March to August in scientific time, for a lot of us we may feel like we’ve been running this race for a long time now, but that’s in its infancy as far as the technique development, how to determine the data and what we all understand.”
The amount of virus material present in a sample can give an idea of how prevalent the virus is among residents, but it is not a perfect indicator, he said. What is certain for now is that sewer testing data can be useful in tracking trends.
“What you’re detecting is copies of the virus per liter, and even then you’re not detecting full copies of the virus,” Chambliss said. “You’re basically looking for fragments of the genetic code that makes up the virus.”
Chambliss said after only a week of testing, it is impossible to identify any trends yet.
“You can come in with molecular techniques and you can quantify how much of the virus is in a given wastewater sample,” he said. “It’s not necessarily an all-or-nothing measurement, but just because you don’t detect anything doesn’t necessarily mean that nobody in a given population that contributes to that sample (is infected).”
Chambliss said the data could also be used to monitor trends and warn of a rapid increase in the amount of COVID-19 in the system, but the research “Holy Grail” would be to figure out the correlation between the number of infected individuals and the amount of virus fragments in a sample and use it to predict how many people are sick in a given population. But he said no researcher, at Baylor or anywhere else in the country, has managed that yet.
“But as more and more people monitor it, as we collect more and more data, that’s the goal,” Chambliss said.
