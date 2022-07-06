Sisters to head two new Midway elementary schools

When Mandy Johnson and Kim Hawkins were kids growing up in Marlin, the sisters would play pretend with school the game. Older sister Mandy would be the teacher and Kim, three years her junior, would be the student. They also had new names for each other. Mandy went by Janet and Kim by Nancy.

Those games eventually evolved decades later into careers in education in the Midway Independent School District and, beginning this summer, the sisters will have new names for each other: principal.

The two educators will head the two new elementary schools opening in Midway ISD next month.

Johnson, 50, will be principal of the newly built Park Hill Elementary School on Ritchie Road, just across Hewitt Park from her old post at Castleman Creek Elementary School. She was named to the position in January.

Hawkins, 47, will be the principal of Chapel Park Elementary School, the converted former Woodgate Intermediate School on Chapel Road. She was named to the position last month when Midway announced several administrative promotions.

It is the second principalship for Johnson, who previously headed Castleman Creek Elementary for six years, but the first for Hawkins, previously assistant principal at Woodway Elementary.

The two will not be on the same campus as they were in 2010 when Hawkins, newly arrived from 14 years teaching in Conroe and Cypress-Fairbanks ISDs, and Johnson were third grade teachers across the hall from each other at Woodway Elementary. Johnson was a reading specialist at the time and Hawkins was a math specialist.

Their educational careers traveled slightly different paths before arriving at their current positions. Johnson knew early on she wanted to be a teacher, getting her bachelor’s degree at Baylor University before entering the classroom, then earning graduate degrees in educational leadership at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Hawkins found it difficult to narrow her interests in college, briefly contemplating work as a storm chaser, but found education a way to continue her interest in mathematics, graduating with a bachelor’s in academic studies from Sam Houston State University, then later getting a master’s in educational administration from Lamar University.

Both said Midway and its leadership under Superintendent George Kazanas has a philosophy of growing leadership from within, one that set the two on their path to principalships after years as a classroom teacher, then assistant principal.

“We’re pretty humbled,” Johnson said.

The two will preside over new schools with enrollments of between 450 and 500 students in pre-K through fifth grade and teachers and staff assembled from other Midway schools. The district’s Woodgate Intermediate School was converted into Chapel Park while Park Hill was built new from the ground up. Both principals took part in the planning and design of their schools and, as students, parents and teachers will discover beginning next month, the schools reflect new approaches to learning.

Both elementary schools have open collaboration spaces shared by multiple classes where students and teachers can meet in small groups for projects, discussions and group work. Tables and chairs are movable, shifting for the occasion or task at hand with screens for videoconferencing and programming and large white boards available for assignments.

Teachers will not have desks, but portable podiums that can move in the classroom, and student desks no longer carry identifying names, Hawkins said. Teachers will have separate storage areas for their material and equipment and the longstanding tradition of teachers decorating their classrooms will be encouraged to shift to one where students have a greater role in creating the look of their classrooms.

The new schools will have small recording studios where students can create video projects, makerspaces to build out student-imagined designs and libraries constructed as open spaces. Less noticeable, but equally important are access points and hallways designed with school security in mind, a consideration on the mind of many parents after the Uvalde school shooting in May, Johnson said.

Both Hawkins and Johnson said opening new schools is a challenge, but so is the everyday work of being a principal.

“It’s very rewarding, but it’s the hardest job I’ve ever done,” Johnson said. “You have to find joy in the journey.”

She said the schools will take on the personalities of their staff overall, not their principals alone.

“If you have a strong leadership team, they help you mold that,” she said. “Schools take on the personality of the good people who work there.”

Hawkins’ appointment as principal was one of several leadership changes in Midway announced last month. Becky Odajima will become assistant superintendent for administrative services, succeeding the retiring Jeanie Johnson, while Ashley Canuteson will be the assistant superintendent for human resources at the retirement of Mary Lou Glaesmann. Jess Wheeler, associate principal at Midway High School, will become the district’s director of college and career readiness. Wes Kanawyer, former principal of Woodgate Intermediate School and a 2022 state finalist for H-E-B Excellence in Education Principal of the Year, will move to Midway High School as associate principal.