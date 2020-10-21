Some Texas school districts are requiring in-person instruction again, leaving parents scrambling for options

But families in districts that are cutting remote learning have been frustrated by the short notice and lack of options.

“The district has really abandoned the 10% of us that are remote learning,” Jessica Elbel said. “There is a sense that they view us as a small group of dissenters and they just kind of want us to go away.”

After considering expensive online schooling alternatives that she could not afford, she said she will home-school her kids.

There will be some exceptions for kids with medical conditions.

Jennifer Gradel’s twins are medically fragile, so when Livingston ISD eliminated remote learning, she was granted special permission to keep them home. She asked for the same exemption from in-person school for her high school-aged son, fearing he could expose his siblings. That request was denied.

“Before you sent that email on the first (of the month) to all of these parents, you should have gotten your medically fragile students and their families taken care of,” Gradel said.

District superintendents said almost all of the remote families who withdrew from the district chose to home school. But parents say that is expensive, too.