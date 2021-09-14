Some Waco-area schools question state suit over mask policies

“It is worth noting that the AG had previously requested that the district rescind the portion of its plan that required face coverings in Stage 2, or, alternatively, that the district not enforce the requirement pending the Texas Supreme Court’s disposition of other mask cases,” Lenamon said.

According to the statement, McGregor ISD has seen about 90% compliance but did not enforce the requirement as “demonstrated by the fact that no student, employees, or members of the community have been excluded or punished for non-compliance.”

Lenamon said the district is disappointed the attorney general went ahead with the suit.

Like other school officials, he said McGregor is aware of the lawsuit through the media but has not been formally served.

“We are currently conferring with counsel and the health department about appropriate next steps,” he said.

Midway ISD officials said the district does not have a mask mandate.

“We have not received information of why or how we are considered out of compliance or considered for a lawsuit,” district spokesperson Traci Marlin said. “All information thus far has been obtained only via media or social media.”