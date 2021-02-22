 Skip to main content
Some Waco-area schools take Monday off, but most districts back to normal
weather

Icicles begin to melt Friday off a building's awning on Ninth Street in downtown Waco.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Most McLennan County schools are returning to normal operations Monday after the weather thawed over the weekend, with the temperature even topping 70 degrees on Sunday.

However, some districts are calling off school Monday or modifying normal instruction. Here is the school closing information for those districts, as available on social media accounts and websites early Monday morning:

Belton ISD — no school Monday for students, staff will work remotely; electricity and water service unstable

Bosqueville ISD — no school Monday for students, staff work day; scheduled holiday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Monday for students, teacher work day; pipe and water issues

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school or remote learning Monday or Tuesday, remote learning only scheduled to resume Wednesday

Marlin ISD — no school Monday for students, staff work day; facilities and utilities under evaluation

Mart ISD — no school Monday or Tuesday; utility issues

Temple ISD — campuses closed Monday, remote learning only; facility concerns

Water issues

The following districts are in session as normal, but parents are asked to send students to school with bottled water due to localized boil water notices:

  • Axtell ISD
  • Gholson ISD
  • Lorena ISD

Colleges

  • Baylor University — all classes resume as normal
  • McLennan Community College — all classes resume as normal
  • TSTC — all classes resume as normal
  • Central Texas College — campuses closed Monday and Tuesday, remote instruction resumes Monday

