Some Waco-area schools take Monday off, but most districts back to normal

Most McLennan County schools are returning to normal operations Monday after the weather thawed over the weekend, with the temperature even topping 70 degrees on Sunday.
However, some districts are calling off school Monday or modifying normal instruction. Here is the school closing information for those districts, as available on social media accounts and websites early Monday morning:
Belton ISD — no school Monday for students, staff will work remotely; electricity and water service unstable
Bosqueville ISD — no school Monday for students, staff work day; scheduled holiday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Monday for students, teacher work day; pipe and water issues
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school or remote learning Monday or Tuesday, remote learning only scheduled to resume Wednesday
Marlin ISD — no school Monday for students, staff work day; facilities and utilities under evaluation
Mart ISD — no school Monday or Tuesday; utility issues
Temple ISD — campuses closed Monday, remote learning only; facility concerns
Water issues
The following districts are in session as normal, but parents are asked to send students to school with bottled water due to localized boil water notices: