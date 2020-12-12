South Waco Elementary moves to remote learning until Jan. 5; Waco ISD offers free testing Sunday

South Waco Elementary became the latest McLennan County school to transition to remote learning until after the new year. Principal Twana Lee sent a note announcing the transition to parents after school was out for the weekend.

The last day of of the fall semester is Friday, and all students will learn remotely until then. The campus will reopen for in-person instruction Jan. 5.

“Today, we learned that five more people, who have been on campus at South Waco Elementary School, tested positive for COVID-19. With the cases from earlier this week, nine people at our school have reported testing positive since Monday," Lee wrote. "While most of these people likely were not infected at school, the increasing number of cases is a cause for concern."

About 20 employees would have been unable to go to campus Monday after testing positive or going into quarantine at home because of close contact with someone who tested positive, Lee said.

Waco ISD is offering free COVID-19 testing for students and employees from 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at University High School. Results will be returned within 24 hours.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The testing is voluntary.