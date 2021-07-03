STAAR results mixed as Waco schools look toward new resources for coming year

Every campus will have an after-school program and tutoring, and spring break next year will see a return of the zone's Extended Academies to provide more time for instruction.

Teachers will concentrate on accelerating students to grade level, and first-year teachers will be part of a residency program to support them.

McDurham said last year's "family picnic" at Estella Maxey Place Apartments led by G.W. Carver and J.H. Hines faculty and staff was a success in introducing families to their children's teachers.

This year every Transformation Waco campus will have a picnic.

"We're letting our families know we're there for them," she said.

Measures of student performance on STAAR and other tests are a crucial part of the evaluation metrics in the contract between Waco ISD, Transformation Waco and the state. The Transformation Waco schools will continue to operate for the 2021-22 school year with the zone's annual evaluation by Waco ISD trustees coming in November. Kincannon said the state's decision not to issue accountability ratings this year means some of the data typically used in that evaluation such as STAAR scores will not be available, but the evaluation will use other measurement data that is.