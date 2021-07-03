STAAR results mixed as Waco schools look toward new resources for coming year

Some Waco-area schools saw years of slow progress in reading and math scores vanish with failing scores in this year's State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness released this week. Others plummeted to levels not seen before. Some schools actually improved their scores from 2019, the last year with STAAR results.
Math scores fell almost uniformly across the board, mirroring a statewide trend.
Some districts had double-digit drops for some grade levels. Others increased scores for multiple levels.
For school administrators and teachers, perhaps the best part of this year's STAAR results is that they signal the end of a challenging year, even as plans are put in place for next school year to start with extra and focused instruction and additional personnel.
Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said a range of factors affect how a particular classroom, grade level or school did on the spring's standardized testing. Classroom quarantines, the percentage of students working online from home, school staffing when teachers were quarantined or ill, and how quickly students could return to in-person learning all add to the usual list of variables.
Fifth graders at four Waco ISD elementary schools — Kendrick, Provident Heights and West Avenue elementary schools and Lake Air Montessori Magnet School — scored higher than fifth graders at those schools two years ago, while a handful of campuses saw grade level drops from 2019 smaller than the majority of their counterparts.
"We are pleased that some of our campuses and grade levels were able to maintain or stay close to 2019 achievement levels," Kincannon said.
For the five schools of Transformation Waco, an in-district charter created to focus on improving student learning and performance at some of the Waco ISD's schools that had underperformed on state tests, low STAAR scores came as no surprise. Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said the district's academic testing by Renaissance 360 showed students had been affected by the loss of weeks of in-person learning last spring and summer, compounded by disruptions of school and class quarantines during the fall.
"It was a little confirmation of what we knew was coming," she said.
COVID-19 concerns and declining student motivation led to increased absences that undercut learning. A major goal from the start of Transformation Waco was to decrease excessive student absences. Transformation Waco schools had lowered the number of students deemed chronically absent — those with 10 or more absences per year — from 224 to 164 in 2019. Last year, that number skyrocketed to 398 students.
At Alta Vista Elementary School, students with more than 10 absences soared from 20 the previous year to 121, McDurham said. J.H. Hines Elementary School suffered even more, with 187 students with excessive absences, more than a third of the school and almost 6 times the level of the previous year.
Add to that the students who were present, but had to shift to online instruction during school and class quarantines — six weeks' worth at G.W. Carver Middle School — and the poor STAAR results were predictable, McDurham said.
Still, she saw some encouraging signs in non-STAAR spring testing.
"Across the zone we saw more gains from the middle to the end of the year," she said
G.W. Carver's eighth grade reading scores were near the national norm.
Waco ISD is beefing up its resources to focus on students who have fallen behind. Administrators shifted funding in the upcoming budget to provide at least two academic interventionists for small group pull-out instruction at every elementary school. Federal COVID-19 recovery funds will increase that to three per campus.
Of the 66 certified teachers designated for pullout instruction, 44 are new positions, Kincannon said.
The district's math curriculum will be refocused with better alignment of interventions, and the district will work with Education Service Center Region 12 for professional development training for math teachers.
A second month of supplemental programming for many Transformation Waco students is starting this week, and the upcoming school year will see an emphasis on targeted instruction, extra learning time and more community outreach, McDurham said.
Every campus will have an after-school program and tutoring, and spring break next year will see a return of the zone's Extended Academies to provide more time for instruction.
Teachers will concentrate on accelerating students to grade level, and first-year teachers will be part of a residency program to support them.
McDurham said last year's "family picnic" at Estella Maxey Place Apartments led by G.W. Carver and J.H. Hines faculty and staff was a success in introducing families to their children's teachers.
This year every Transformation Waco campus will have a picnic.
"We're letting our families know we're there for them," she said.
Measures of student performance on STAAR and other tests are a crucial part of the evaluation metrics in the contract between Waco ISD, Transformation Waco and the state. The Transformation Waco schools will continue to operate for the 2021-22 school year with the zone's annual evaluation by Waco ISD trustees coming in November. Kincannon said the state's decision not to issue accountability ratings this year means some of the data typically used in that evaluation such as STAAR scores will not be available, but the evaluation will use other measurement data that is.
For Waco teachers, the prospect of extra attention to student learning may mean more familiar territory than online teaching, classroom sanitation, masking, social distancing and anxiety over catching or spreading a deadly disease.
"Teachers, staff and students were on the front lines (of COVID-19) and trying to think about the STAAR tests wasn't the highest priority," said Pam Fischer, a Provident Heights Elementary School physical education teacher and president of the Waco chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association. "If we had been 100% on the STAAR test, it would have been just short of a miracle."
Fischer said the last year had pushed many teachers to the limit with extra duties and stress, and raised fears that some will choose not to return in the fall. The ones who do will do what teachers always do, she said.
"We'll do what's right by students and get the job done. We'll make smart, resilient and contributing members of society," Fischer said.