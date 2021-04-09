State is shorting Waco-area schools on millions in federal COVID-19 funds, advocates claim

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district relied on the fund balance of its $165.1 million budget to handle the unanticipated expenses.

“We’ve been through this before. In 2011, we had a $4.5 million (state) cut in our funding,” Davis said. “We can weather this for a year or so.”

Raise Your Hand Texas is joining the Education Trust, Every Texan and other advocacy groups to lobby Texas legislators to channel stimulus money earmarked for education directly to Texas school districts, rather than have the state use the federal assistance to cover the state’s regular educational budget, in a process called supplanting.

Although federal relief/stimulus guidelines provide general direction for how those funds can be used, state officials and some legislators are considering creating a special commission that would direct distribution of that aid, said Eva De Luna Castro, a longtime state budget analyst for Every Texan. Creation of such a commission or panel would further delay funding for districts planning for summer and next school year, she said.

Some Texas school districts hope to beef up their mental health and social resources for students who have fallen far behind academically over the last year and disengaged from their studies.