Recent state security audits at seven Waco Independent School District schools found issues with an unsecured door at two elementary schools, officials said.

The doors, which each failed to latch completely, have been repaired, and district facilities staff will be ensuring other aging doors are operating properly, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said during the a school board meeting Thursday.

Kincannon said that out of seven schools inspected, two schools each had one exterior door that failed to close and lock completely: South Waco Elementary School and Parkdale Elementary School. Officials did not discuss which other five schools were inspected.

District Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera told the board the doors were fixed after the inspection and that she and her team check doors in schools every time they go onto a campus.

At South Waco Elementary, one door, between an exterior door and the interior of the school, did not fully lock, Kincannon said.

"When the push bar mechanism on the door was depressed and opened, it did not fully lock upon returning to its frame," according to a document accompanying the agenda for Thursday's meeting.

The auditor identified the issue while checking the door from the interior, the document says.

"All the checked classroom doors did lock," Kincannon said. "All the checked exterior doors did lock."

The issue at Parkdale also was related to the door's latch.

"At Parkdale, one exterior door in the library didn't lock completely. … The librarian was up right away and redirected the auditor back to the main entrance," Kincannon said.

Doors on all facilities have been checked, the superintendent said.

"They're really old," Kincannon said. "We'll put facilities on it this summer."

Auditors from Education Service Center Region 12, coordinating with a Texas School Safety Center program Gov. Greg Abbott initiated last year, conducted the checks, according to information presented to trustees Thursday.

"Auditors are responsible for examining several items: (i) whether exterior doors are secured, (ii) whether they are stopped from gaining access to the campus, (iii) whether identification is required at the front office, (iv) whether interior classroom doors are closed and locked when required by district policy, and (v) whether weekly exterior door sweeps are completed and documented," according to the board information.

The door issues at South Waco and Parkdale were the only issues identified.

During Thursday's meeting, Trustee Jeremy Davis asked if the district has a schedule for maintenance on doors.

Facilities technicians do conduct routine checks, Barrera answered.

"Whenever we go into a facility, for any reason, our techs check doors," Barrera said. "We don't check every door, every time. But they check the doors in the area where they're working."

Trustee Jonathan Grant asked if facilities office has a schedule to replace systems on each school as they wear out.

The district has such a schedule but can rarely afford it, Barrera said.

Grant said the cost of deferred maintenance is significantly more than routine maintenance.

"As a board we need to keep in mind planning ahead and funding the maintenance," Grant said. "We can't have a $300 million-plus bond every year."

Kendrick schematics

Also Thursday, trustees approved schematics for the reconstruction of Kendrick Elementary School, one of four schools being rebuilt in a $355 million bond package voters approved in November 2019. The other schools being rebuilt are G.W. Carver Middle School, which is scheduled to open in the fall, along with Waco High School and Tennyson Middle School.

The bond package also includes a major expansion and renovation of South Waco Elementary School.

Trustees unanimously approved the schematics for Kendrick after an architect's presentation on the plan.

The existing Kendrick school will be torn down and new facilities built on the site, said Doug Dawson, an architect with the O’Connell Robertson designing the schools. A significant change will be putting the third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms in a second floor over one wing of the school, Dawson said.

The placement of the building within the lot and the layout of the classrooms and other facilities will also be significantly altered in the new Kendrick as compared to the current one.

Trustee Davis said it is important to make the new Kendrick facility compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I have a son who is in a wheelchair,” Davis said. “We had problems touring a school with a broken elevator.”

Demolition of the current Kendrick facility is scheduled to start in January. Students and teachers are scheduled to start the 2023-24 school year in the current facility and transition temporarily to the G.W. Carver-Indian Spring Middle School campus on University Parks Drive when they return from winter break, a semester after Carver-Indian Spring students are scheduled to be their new Carver campus.

The new Kendrick will be built between January 2024 and May 2025. Faculty and staff would move into the new building over the summer of 2025, with students beginning to attend there with the first day of the fall 2025 semester.