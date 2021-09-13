State sues Waco, Midway, La Vega, McGregor school districts over mask mandates

Waco Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement Monday that she is not interested in politics — she is focused on taking care of kids. She said WISD will "respond accordingly" if and when it is served with the lawsuit.

"In the meantime, two things are clear," Kincannon said. "Courts across the state are deeply divided over whether the mask provisions of the governor's executive order have the force of law. More importantly, since requiring masks in all Waco ISD buildings, the number of students and employees reporting that they have tested positive for COVID-19 has decreased significantly."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said she has written to the attorney general’s office multiple times requesting the district’s removal from the mandate list. She said River Valley Intermediate School officials requested the school district strongly encourage masking because of the high number of cases on campus so early in the year, but the request was never a mandate. The district’s website has reminders that the masks aren’t mandatory, Marlin said.

“It’s just frustrating to have criticism from some people for not having a mask mandate, then get listed as having one,” Marlin said.

Officials from La Vega ISD and McGregor ISD did not return phone messages and emails Monday.