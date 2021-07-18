Statues at Baylor to depict first Black graduates, who fought racism on different fronts

“I found that seemingly I was out there by myself, and I stopped talking, and this is what I’m talking about,” he said. “They can take the fight out of you when you feel like you’re just kind of out there talking by yourself.”

After a meeting when he asked the commission to take any step toward planning to desegregate Waco public schools, one of the white members told him that to her, he sounded as though he “hated” white people.

“It was her view that because I took the stands that I did that I was biased and so forth, that I hated all white people,” he said. “But it was not that way at all.”

When the NAACP filed a suit against Waco ISD for still not integrating, Gilbert served as the plaintiff.

Dorsey said her brother was in pain during the 30 years he spent actively advocating for racial equality, but she only heard him complain once. It was the last week of his life, and he was 50 years old.

“He had heart surgery, eye surgery, all kinds of surgery, but he would always snap back,” Dorsey said. “Until the last week of his life, when he told me he was just tired. So I said ‘OK,’ and I went out to the car and screamed until I was tired, and then it dawned on me: He’s the one that’s sick, and I had to let him go.”