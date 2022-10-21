Steel frame rises on Baylor basketball complex; garage-hotel tower to follow

The steel frame for Baylor University’s $213 million basketball complex on the Brazos River reached skyward this week as the university welcomed alumni to town for homecoming.

Now the race is on to finish it in time for Big 12 conference play in January 2024.

Baylor officials said the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion is on track with AECOM as designer and Austin Commercial as contractor.

Austin Commercial this week finished installing nearly 1,300 auger-cast piles, some up to 60 feet deep. A 250-ton crane began erecting structural steel for the arena’s bowl and roof trusses, Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an email.

“We continue to actively fundraise,” she said. “There remains tremendous excitement about the new facility and significant momentum in fundraising for this project for our championship basketball teams.”

The complex also includes a development center for student training that will open in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the city of Waco is working with the same designer and contractor on a parking garage and hotel tower on the same block at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The hotel and garage is set to open by the first game in January 2024.

“We’re working toward having the design documents completed and trying to start work in January (2023),” Cain said. “That’s a really tight timeline. But (AECOM has) been doing a lot of work, meeting weekly with us over the last few months.”

AECOM also designed Baylor’s $60 million Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, now under construction across the interstate. Austin Commercial was the contractor on the $266 million McLane Stadium, which opened on a tight timeline in 2014.

Cain said the city is working with Austin Commercial to set a maximum guaranteed price for the garage, which started at $19 million but is still a moving target. The city is using Tax Increment Financing Zone money for the project as an incentive for the arena.

The garage itself would rise eight stories, with 435 spaces for the arena and 125 for the hotel. The “podium”-style hotel, funded and built by a developer yet to be chosen, would have a lobby and restaurant opening onto the Foster Pavilion plaza, with at least 170 rooms above the parking garage.

Cain said the number of total stories for the hotel is still under discussion, but the building, with a 33,000-square-foot base, would be one of the tallest in downtown.

He said working with AECOM and Austin Commercial will make it easy to coordinate construction logistics with the adjacent arena project.

Austin Commercial has received the necessary permits for the work so far, said Bobby Horner, city of Waco development services spokesperson. Horner said he was impressed with the company’s efficiency during the McLane project.

“That was my first experience with them,” he said. “They were super professional and had their act together. … No doubt they’re going to do the same with this.”

The city’s commitment to the project also includes a $35 million redevelopment of the riverwalk from Franklin Avenue to the Baylor Law School, starting with the stretch by the basketball complex.

A conceptual design from AECOM shows the riverwalk raised and widened, with new water features, an outlook at Webster Avenue and a bridge across the inlet next to the arena.

Cain said the city will have to get permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because the project is in the Brazos River floodway. The first phase could begin construction in early 2025 and take a year to complete, he said.

Meanwhile, the city is working with Catalyst Urban Development to expand the Riverfront development just upstream of the basketball area, adding residential, retail and restaurant uses. That work should start in early 2023, Cain said.

Much of University Parks Drive remains closed in the development area from Jackson Avenue to Second Street, mostly due to the ongoing replacement of a 54-inch sewer line. Cain said University Parks will be redesigned and rebuilt and will be intermittently closed during the next year.

“Our goal is to get University Parks completed by that same January 2024 deadline,” Cain said. “We’re going to do some median work and streetscape and signal work with entry features. That whole roadway is going to change. It’s going to look really nice and be a great entryway to Waco.”