A crowd of 2,075 showed up at the Mayborn Museum on Saturday to explore the world of STEM. That's the acronym that typically refers to education and careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

But for officials at Region 12 Education Service Center who organized the STEMFest, it also stands for something more intuitive: "Solve, Think, Experience, Make."

"When you ask people what STEM is, often you will get the response of the acronym," ESC Region 12 educational specialist Andi Parr said in a news release. "There's a thought that is just those four distinct fields, but true STEM crosses beyond those subjects."

The third-annual event let young visitors roll up their sleeves for a variety of hands-on experiences. They visited the Brazos River with microscopes and magnifiers to look at tiny aquatic organisms, and investigated soft drink aromas through a Dr Pepper Museum activity.

They got expert lessons in paper airplane construction, built structures out of cardboard, constructed boats out of aluminum foil and got a closeup look at tiny fossils found at the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

The education service center will continue to offer STEM resources through the year to local educators at www.esc12.net/stem.

The next STEMFest is set for July 20, 2024. In addition, the center will organize weekend events leading up to the total eclipse on April 8, 2024. A "STEAMclipse" event is set for April 6.