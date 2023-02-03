High school students in a new program at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy got to practice the outreach and advocacy skills they will need as Community Health Workers by organizing their first health fair on campus Friday.

GWAHCA, where Waco-area upperclassmen can earn medical certifications, started offering the Community Health Workers track last year. GWAHCA Dean Matt Rambo said Community Health Workers have broad health-related knowledge and can help patients navigate bureaucratic mazes and stay on top of paperwork.

“It’s quite valuable because it is complicated with insurance, or Medicare and Medicaid,” Rambo said. “It can be difficult to navigate, and the community health care worker is supposed to be able to help them.”

Jocelyn West, a health science instructor whose students organized the fair at the GWACHA campus, said during the program’s first year students went from class to class with information before attending a health fair at Jubilee Market this year, where they learned how to stage to their own event.

“They fill that gap with patients that need health education and training,” West said. “When nurses and medical assistants are busy in the clinic, they go to this specific community health worker … to get those resources.”

The state of Texas requires 160 hours of classwork before students can be certified as Community Health Workers. However, the name of the certification is not the term they will generally look for on job listing sites. Instead, they might be called a “patient advocate” or similar term.

West said most GWAHCA graduates find jobs quickly whether they are on the Certified Nursing Assistant track, pharmacy technician track or Certified Clinical Medical Assistant track, and most stay in the Central Texas area unless they are leaving for college.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, and Scott & White Health Plan both had booths at Friday’s event where outreach specialists distributed information about services for Medicaid recipients. Impact Research Institute had a booth distributing information about free liver disease screenings, and Planned Parenthood brought information about health care and classes it offers.

Community Health Worker students Marbella Madrigal, Anissa Sanchez, Mia Marquez, Rahde Sterling and Mia Orta worked at different stations throughout the day, checking attendees’ blood pressure, blood glucose levels, heights and weights. The event was open to the public, with most visitors coming from GWAHCA.

Sanchez said she has always wanted a career that would help people, and the interviewing and listening skills she is learning could be useful as she pursues work as a therapist later in life.

All but one student said she plans to eventually leave the Waco area for higher wages elsewhere.

“I feel like in Waco, you could help more people in the community,” Sanchez said.

Sterling, who plans to become a pharmacist, said Waco is especially in need of people with the Community Health Worker skillset.

“Waco is a more in need community,” Sterling said. “So if CHW is the career path you want to go on, it’s probably better to be in Waco.”

Rambo, the GWAHCA dean, said 100 GWAHCA students got certified last year as nurse’s aides and 64 got certified as Community Health Workers. He also said many students who came to GWAHCA for the nursing program switched to the Community Health Worker course when they decided nursing was not for them.

Alexis Meacham, a senior in the Certified Nursing Assistant program, said she works part-time at Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare Community in Waco and plans to become a surgeon later in her career. She said caring for multiple patients who are at risk for falling or who suffer from dementia makes the work both demanding and occasionally scary.

“It’s really interesting, and you have to be really driven for it,” she said. “It’s difficult, I will admit, and you have to have a will to care for people.”