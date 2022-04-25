Students eager to begin competitive rowing at La Vega ISD

Competitive rowing will soon be a sport in La Vega Independent School District, and Ivan Magdaleno can’t wait to try out for team captain.

“Can we get a letter? Will we have a captain?” the La Vega High School junior and soccer player asked school administrators and rowing club supporters and coaches Friday morning. Principal Sandra Gibson said the position hasn't been decided, but she called Ivan a leader.

Even though Ivan doesn’t swim and did not grow up around the water, his excitement was palpable. He can’t wait to put oars in a boat on the Brazos River, with the Waco Rowing Center and get to work.

The brand-new La Vega crew is the first high school rowing team in McLennan County and is an outreach of the recently founded Waco Rowing Center. The high school team will soon have its first practice at a boathouse the center has created on the Brazos River.

Waco Rowing Center founder Matt Scheuritzel moved to the Waco area in with his wife and son in June 2021 to lead the nonprofit rowing center.

Scheuritzel rowed at Cornell University in medal-winning teams between 2008 and 2012.

Knowing the values that rowing teaches — teamwork, persistence, serenity — and Scheuritzel said he wanted found a rowing center to bring that to a city that didn’t have youth rowing.

For a sport typically associated with elite East Coast schools, the La Vega crew will be drawn from a school district that is more than 91% economically disadvantaged and less than 15% non-Hispanic white, according to 2020 Texas Education Agency statistics.

In matter of months after moving to the area, Scheuritzel said he had recruited a board of trustees for Waco Rowing Center, including Steve Cates, former president-CEO of Texas Life Insurance Co. The trustees raised money to buy about a dozen boats, sometimes called racing shells, and to arrange access to a boathouse and dock.

Ivan isn’t the only La Vega High School student excited about rowing. About three dozen others have expressed interest in the new rowing club, said sponsor Manuel Gibson, a La Vega soccer coach.

Ri’Azia Smith, a La Vega High School girls basketball player, said she is excited for the opportunity to get a college scholarship through rowing. Many NCAA colleges that have rowing programs have a significant amount of scholarship money for women rowers, Scheuritzel said.

La’Nrya Gibson, a La Vega High School student with no prior school sports experience, also sees the rowing club as an opportunity.

“I can get a scholarship for this (rowing) and band," she said.

Student Samuel Smith, who grew up around boats and water, also said rowing interested him because of the opportunity for a scholarship.

A La Vega High School girls’ soccer player, Meghan Allen, said she didn’t know anything about rowing at all until April 13 when Scheuritzel introduced the sport at an assembly with nationally known rowing advocate Arshay Cooper and two former U. S. Olympic Team rowers, Luke Walton and Dan Walsh.

Cooper, captain of the first all-Black high school rowing team in the Chicago area, told students the story of how rowing changed his life.

Coach Manuel Gibson said after the assemblies about three dozen students expressed interest in rowing at the high school. He said another three to four dozen are interested at the middle school and the intermediate school.

Sandra Gibson, the principal, said La Vega ISD is partnering with the Waco Family YMCA to provide water safety classes for the rowers. Waco Family YMCA is part of YMCA of Central Texas.

“Many of our students who felt inspired by those assemblies and want to start rowing, they don’t swim,” she said.

YMCA of Central Texas applied for a grant cover the cost of the water safety classes, spokesperson Laura Arredondo said Friday, adding that grant awards were expected this week.

With a life story that inspired dozens of La Vega students, Cooper recounted growing up on the west side of Chicago without his father in his life. Cooper credits rowing for the nation’s first all-Black high school rowing team at Manley High School in Chicago beginning in 1997 with turning his life around.

“The boathouse was a lighthouse for me,” Cooper said Thursday. It was through rowing that he learned teamwork, found mentors and found calm from the pressures of growing up in single-parent home, he said.

“That’s what I want to bring to the kids at La Vega and all of Waco,” Cooper said.

Scheuritzel agrees with Cooper’s lighthouse concept.

“We won’t just train them for rowing, we’ll also prepare them to take the SAT and teach them about life-skills, like having a bank account,” Scheuritzel said.

He said he came to Waco for the water.

“The water along Lake Waco and the Brazos River is amazing,” he said. “It’s 14.2 miles of rowable water that isn’t already jammed with traffic.”

Lady Bird Lake in Austin, home to Texas Rowing Center, is crowded with kayaks and canoes almost every day that’s sunny and warm, he says.

“Where I rowed in college, in Philadelphia (along the Delaware River), there must have been 40 or 50 schools training at once,” Scheuritzel said. He said high school and college teams from Philadelphia and the other side of the river in New Jersey all train for rowing in the same stretch of river.

Scheuritzel said he picked La Vega Independent School District for the kids and the staff. He and Cooper both said the kids impressed them.

Scheuritzel said the teachers, coaches and principals came to the meetings really prepared.

“They did their research and their reading and really came to the meeting ready to work and read to make this happen,” Scheuritzel said.

On Friday, he told the La Vega High School students that they would be in the water on boats by the time Cooper and Walton return to the area the last week of May.

If any readers want to donate money to help pay for the water safety classes, or volunteer to tutor or mentor students,

Scheuritzel said anyone interested in donating to the water safety classes or volunteering to tutor or mentor students can reach Waco Rowing Center on social media and a board member will contact them.

Find Waco Rowing Center on Facebook (RowWaco), on Instagram (WacoRowingCenter). On Twitter, the group is WacoRowing.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.