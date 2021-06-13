Summer meal programs return at Waco-area schools

Waco summer meal programs aimed at feeding children are returning to pre-pandemic operations a year after COVID-19 protocols forced organizers to improvise curbside and pickup options.
With the return of in-person summer school classes, Waco Independent School District schools will also provide free breakfast and lunches Mondays through Thursdays at most of its campuses through Aug. 18. Midway and La Vega ISDs are among those also offering free meals this summer.
This summer will see a return to children eating together on-site at schools participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program, although last year's waivers allowing parents to pick up meals for their children have been extended, said Kayla Mize, Waco regional director for child hunger outreach for the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
The Waco ISD kitchens prepare about 5,000 meals daily during the summer, slightly less than half the 12,000 meals served daily during the school year, district food service director Clifford Reece said. Most people receiving the meals are elementary or middle school students and their families, Reece said. But any child, age 1 to 18, is eligible, and no registration is required.
Free breakfast and lunch will be available at specific times on weekdays, and extra meals for weekends will be distributed on Thursdays or Fridays. Every school except Mountainview Elementary School and G.W. Carver Middle School will offer meals.
The district also will drop off meals at several community sites, including the Dewey, South Waco and Bledsoe-Miller community centers; the Doris Miller and Waco Family YMCAs; the Brownfield branch of the Waco Boys & Girls Club; Columbus Avenue and First Baptist churches; EOAC Waco Head Start; and Challenge Academy. Two Waco ISD food trucks will serve at several apartment complexes, churches, S.J. Guthrie Park and the Waco-McLennan County Central Library.
Mize said La Vega, Connally, Midway and McGregor ISDs and Rapoport Academy also will offer free meals for students this summer.
- Connally will provide free breakfast and lunch Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 17 at Connally Elementary School and Connally High School.
- La Vega will allow parents to pick up a week's worth of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday mornings through Aug. 4 at La Vega Intermediate School, La Vega High School and Brame Park.
- Midway will have curbside pickup of meals for the week on Monday and June 21, and parents must have their children's student ID numbers.
- Rapoport Academy will offer free breakfast in the classroom and lunch-to-go Mondays through Thursdays through June 30.
- McGregor will have a summer feeding program Mondays-Thursdays through July 1 at McGregor Primary School.
Anyone interested in finding a school or community site near them can go to heartoftexasmeals.com/free-summer-meals-2021 or text FOODTX to 877-877.