'Sunday Morning Feeling' making Baylor sing

A song or sound that sticks in the mind of a potential student, however, can plant a positive emotional flag when school selection time comes around.

Song licensing for commercial use is commonplace in advertising, but it is new territory for many universities and colleges. Phillips said it is new for Apollo LTD as well. The band has licensed its music to the likes of ABC, NBC, ESPN, Lowe's and AT&T, but Baylor's offer, made through the band's record label, came as a surprise, he said. Also new was an agreement to perform for students in Waco, which Apollo LTD did Tuesday as the start of the week's homecoming events. A spring performance also is being discussed.

"Over the years, we have done a lot of college shows, but we've never been this closely affiliated with this school's marketing and promotion," Phillips said. "It's fairly novel for us. This particular relationship is different."

The broad success of "Sunday Morning Feeling" may mean something different, too, for Baylor and listeners who connect its upbeat energy with the university.

"This song already has become more than the background music for a commercial," Cook said. "People are looking for something positive."