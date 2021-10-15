'Sunday Morning Feeling' making Baylor sing

Jordan Phillips, half of the Nashville alt-pop duo Apollo LTD, wanted their song "Sunday Morning Feeling" to make listeners feel good. Baylor University marketers are hoping that the song's good vibes also rub off when people think of Baylor.
The song underlies "Let There Be Light," a 30-second commercial that airs during Baylor's televised Big 12 football games this year, including Saturday's homecoming game with Brigham Young University, and is part of other Baylor promotional spots on radio and social media.
It is the third year that Baylor has partnered with a Christian band and a song. Two years ago, the university worked with rapper TobyMac and his song "Lights Shine Bright," and last year's partnership, complicated by COVID-19 disruptions, involved Elevation Worship and "Shine A Light."
"Sunday Morning Feeling," which features Christian musician Ryan Stevenson, brought something neither Phillips, his band partner Adam Stark or Baylor anticipated: hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Christian Hot AC/CHR National Airplay chart two weeks ago.
It is the duo's first No. 1 single and comes from their album "Nothing is Ordinary. Everything is Beautiful." which was written and recorded when the pandemic sidelined their touring and returned them to their Nashville homes.
"2020 was a blur, but thankfully, we had the opportunity to work on a new album," Phillips said in an interview this week. "We were hanging out with our wives and families and I got to watch my daughter take her first steps. I never thought I'd get to see that."
That sense of seeking out the positive flavors "Nothing is Ordinary. Everything is Beautiful." with the song "Sunday Morning Feeling" born in, well, one of those morning moments.
"Sometimes you get out of bed and problems hit you immediately. But sometimes you wake up and think, 'life is just good,' and there are no problems for an hour," he said. "We wrote 'Sunday Morning Feeling' on a good day. We were thinking of old memories growing up in the church and remembering God's faithfulness to us."
Phillips and Stark are both Christians, and their music gets airplay on Christian radio, but the faith in "Sunday Morning Feeling" lies primarily between the lines in lyrics such as:
The kind of joy money never could buy
The kind of peace that surpasses my mind
No, I can't explain it
No, I can't contain it
It's just inside me
Got that Sunday morning feeling
And I can't hide it
Counting blessings to the ceiling
There is no overt reference to light, either, the theme running through Baylor's promotions and campaigns, but Baylor spokesperson Jason Cook said the band's upbeat tone and energy communicated what was important.
"'Sunday Morning Feeling' doesn't have an explicit 'light' reference, but it still fits the theme. We were looking for something positive," Cook said.
He said Baylor's Dallas-based public relations firm Johnson & Sekin, which produced the "Let There Be Light" spot, had the idea of licensing particular songs as part of the university's light-themed promotional and fundraising campaigns. While the light motif sought to project attention to Baylor's future after scandal-shadowed years of 2014-2016, Cook said, music was a natural component to catch the ear of prospective students.
Universities continually look for a way to stand out in the competitive world of higher education, where promotional messages about a college's educational and student life offerings, "beakers and backpacks," too often seem like variations on the same theme.
"You can change the color scheme and they all look the same," he said.
A song or sound that sticks in the mind of a potential student, however, can plant a positive emotional flag when school selection time comes around.
Song licensing for commercial use is commonplace in advertising, but it is new territory for many universities and colleges. Phillips said it is new for Apollo LTD as well. The band has licensed its music to the likes of ABC, NBC, ESPN, Lowe's and AT&T, but Baylor's offer, made through the band's record label, came as a surprise, he said. Also new was an agreement to perform for students in Waco, which Apollo LTD did Tuesday as the start of the week's homecoming events. A spring performance also is being discussed.
"Over the years, we have done a lot of college shows, but we've never been this closely affiliated with this school's marketing and promotion," Phillips said. "It's fairly novel for us. This particular relationship is different."
The broad success of "Sunday Morning Feeling" may mean something different, too, for Baylor and listeners who connect its upbeat energy with the university.
"This song already has become more than the background music for a commercial," Cook said. "People are looking for something positive."
That includes the head of Baylor marketing, it turns out, who has worked the song into his early morning workout playlist.