Swap of sports fields near Extraco Center ready for Waco council approval

“The city approached us, they have some long-term plans to improve the park,” DeBeer said. “They’re also looking at some floodplain issues and talking about adjusting property boundaries.”

DeBeer said the new boundaries will “make more sense” for both the district and city, and exchanging the uneven property for the rectangular one currently owned by the city will give the district more room to expand athletic facilities.

“Those jutting boundaries kind of came about as different pieces moved over time,” DeBeer said. “This was an opportunity to clean it up, and it’s an equal property exchange between the city and the district. So everyone will end up with the same acreage when all is said and done, but with some boundaries that are more usable for both us and the city, I think.”

Also Tuesday, the council will vote on an incentive policy for Waco Regional Airport that will allow the city to waive fees rate or offer marketing, advertising and public relations campaigns to attract a potential second airline to the airport. Airport Director Joel Martinez said on average, American Airlines pays about $3,400 in fees and charges a month, but that number fluctuates with the number of daily flights and the weight of cargo.

The council meeting begins with a work session at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a business session at 6 p.m. Meetings are broadcast live on the city’s cable channel and wccctv.com. To register a comment or register to speak on an item visit waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, email citysecretary@wacotx.gov or call 254-750-5750. Comments must be registered by 1 p.m.

