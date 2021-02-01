Swap of sports fields near Extraco Center ready for Waco council approval

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will vote on a final draft of an interlocal agreement with Waco ISD and McLennan County that will set a series of land swaps in motion and pave the way for new sports fields and an Extraco Events Center expansion.
McLennan County plans to build facilities for horses and livestock at the current site of Waco ISD’s Paul Tyson Field as part of an overall plan to expand the Extraco Events Center complex.
The new agreement transfers Paul Tyson from Waco ISD to the county, while the city will transfer 10 acres used by the Lake Air Little League near Waco High School to Waco ISD to build a $9 million replacement for the old football stadium.
The city will lease back the old Little League site from the district until July 2022 to allow time to relocate the youth baseball fields.
McLennan County will help pay for the Paul Tyson Field and Little League relocations using a proceeds from the venue tax it enacted to expand the Extraco Events Center complex.
Last month, Waco City Council awarded a $672,500 contract to the Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam consulting firm to prepare an engineering, design and construction plan for the new Lake Air Little League and Challenger League ballfields, with $3.6 million coming from the county.
Meanwhile, the county will pay the school district $2.4 million to help cover the cost of the new Paul Tyson Field and will be responsible for demolition of the old field. Construction was set to begin in January 2021 and be completed before September.
The county will pay the district and city using proceeds from the venue tax, and can’t spend any of the revenue on construction of the equine facilities until the city and county have been paid. The county must pay the district the first $1 million to the county and $500,000 to the city on or before Feb. 1, 2022, as long as there’s enough revenue to cover the payment. If there isn’t enough funding available, the county will make equal payments to the city and district until they’ve been paid.
As part of the same agenda item Tuesday, the council is set to approve an unrelated land swap in South Waco.
The district will exchange a 2.8-acre tract just north of Waco Municipal Stadium for an 1.8-acre tract behind Cesar Chavez Middle School. The district will keep leasing the property to the city for the next three years. Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said the agreement is the last of several exchanges between the city, county and school district.
“The city approached us, they have some long-term plans to improve the park,” DeBeer said. “They’re also looking at some floodplain issues and talking about adjusting property boundaries.”
DeBeer said the new boundaries will “make more sense” for both the district and city, and exchanging the uneven property for the rectangular one currently owned by the city will give the district more room to expand athletic facilities.
“Those jutting boundaries kind of came about as different pieces moved over time,” DeBeer said. “This was an opportunity to clean it up, and it’s an equal property exchange between the city and the district. So everyone will end up with the same acreage when all is said and done, but with some boundaries that are more usable for both us and the city, I think.”
Also Tuesday, the council will vote on an incentive policy for Waco Regional Airport that will allow the city to waive fees rate or offer marketing, advertising and public relations campaigns to attract a potential second airline to the airport. Airport Director Joel Martinez said on average, American Airlines pays about $3,400 in fees and charges a month, but that number fluctuates with the number of daily flights and the weight of cargo.
The council meeting begins with a work session at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a business session at 6 p.m. Meetings are broadcast live on the city’s cable channel and wccctv.com. To register a comment or register to speak on an item visit waco-texas.com/council-speaker.asp, email citysecretary@wacotx.gov or call 254-750-5750. Comments must be registered by 1 p.m.