T. rex skeleton dominates Mayborn Museum space

Stan, the latest addition to the Mayborn Museum, makes quite a first impression, but that would be true of anything standing 12 feet tall, brandishing a mouth of teeth up to a foot long and whipping a tail 15 feet long.
All of that belongs to the snarling, life-size cast of a fossilized Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton now inhabiting the rotunda area of the Mayborn’s front foyer. It is on loan for the next two years from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, and created by the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in Hill City, South Dakota, from a T. rex skeleton found more than 30 years ago.
“Dinosaurs and museums just go together,” Mayborn director Charles Walter said. “We wanted to add a wow factor to the Mayborn, and I think we have.”
The Perot Museum has three T. rex skeletons in its collection and agreed to lend one to the Mayborn, although the Black Hills Institute’s product catalog offers a copy of Stan to anyone who can come up with $100,000.
Visitors to the Mayborn, which reopened to the public Aug. 8 after a four-and-a-half month shutdown because of COVID-19, got to see the museum staff bolt Stan together this week from his 44 constituent parts.
“None of us in this building have ever done this before,” exhibits manager Trey Crumpton said earlier in the week. “We’re excited to try.”
T. rexes, made globally famous for their central role in the “Jurassic Park” films, were carnivorous, two-legged dinosaurs that lived during the Cretaceous Period some 65 to 68 million years ago. Much of Texas was under an ocean at the time, which explains why few tyrannosaurid fossils have been found in the state. The few that have been found were primarily near Glen Rose and Big Bend, which were above water during that period, Walter said.
The Mayborn does have fossils from that period, but, naturally, ones of marine animals.
Stan was discovered in 1987 in the Hell Creek Formation near Buffalo, South Dakota, the skeleton largely intact, but scattered and fossilized. Reassembled, it is one of the best specimens of its species, and copies cast in urethane over steel supports have been shown around the world.
The one seen at the Mayborn arrived in three crates and was assembled from the floor up on a base weighted to offset the skeleton of a dinosaur caught moving. It measures some 40 feet from tail tip to teeth and 12 feet tall at its tallest point, although the Black Hills Institute offers a configuration of a T. rex standing upright that tops 20 feet — tall enough to stare face-to-face with Mayborn visitors on the rotunda’s second floor.
Assembling a T. rex bone-by-bone revealed finer details to its Mayborn assembly team: cylindrical teeth like those of alligators and crocodiles, but with a cutting edge like those of sharks; bite marks on the jaw and back of the skull, the scars from past fights with rivals; a narrow pelvis and lighter bones that enabled paleontologists to identify him as a male.
By week’s end, Stan was up and running in place, to the delight of Mayborn visitors and museum staff.
“It’s exciting. I’ve already emailed a picture to my grandkids,” Mayborn director Walter said with a laugh.
