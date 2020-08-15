T. rex skeleton dominates Mayborn Museum space

T. rexes, made globally famous for their central role in the “Jurassic Park” films, were carnivorous, two-legged dinosaurs that lived during the Cretaceous Period some 65 to 68 million years ago. Much of Texas was under an ocean at the time, which explains why few tyrannosaurid fossils have been found in the state. The few that have been found were primarily near Glen Rose and Big Bend, which were above water during that period, Walter said.

The Mayborn does have fossils from that period, but, naturally, ones of marine animals.

Stan was discovered in 1987 in the Hell Creek Formation near Buffalo, South Dakota, the skeleton largely intact, but scattered and fossilized. Reassembled, it is one of the best specimens of its species, and copies cast in urethane over steel supports have been shown around the world.

The one seen at the Mayborn arrived in three crates and was assembled from the floor up on a base weighted to offset the skeleton of a dinosaur caught moving. It measures some 40 feet from tail tip to teeth and 12 feet tall at its tallest point, although the Black Hills Institute offers a configuration of a T. rex standing upright that tops 20 feet — tall enough to stare face-to-face with Mayborn visitors on the rotunda’s second floor.