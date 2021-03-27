Tarleton-MCC scholarships to ease tuition challenges for transfer students

McLennan Community College students with plans to finish a four-year degree at Tarleton State University may see a lower price tag to do so thanks to a new initiative announced last week.
Tarleton will award annual scholarships of $500 to $2,000 to MCC transfer students with at least a 3.0 GPA through its Distinguished College Partnership with MCC. The scholarships will be renewable for up to three years.
The scholarships will effectively double those available for MCC students continuing at Tarleton, MCC President Johnette McKown said.
"Tarleton is affordable to begin with, so it's an amazing opportunity," she said.
In-state tuition at Tarleton for the 2020-21 school year was $8,276 for a full-time student taking 15 credit hours. Tuition and fees for a full year are estimated at $10,334.
Tarleton is part of the Texas A&M University System and has more than 14,000 students spread between its main campus in Stephenville and other operations in Waco, Fort Worth, Midlothian, Bryan and online. Slightly more than 1,000 Tarleton students take their classes through MCC's University Center, making it the largest four-year institution partnered in the center, which also has students pursuing degrees at Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, UT Medical Branch Galveston and Midwestern State University. More than 40 Tarleton undergraduate and graduate degrees are available through the University Center.
The additional aid will help more students earn a college degree, Tarleton President James Hurley said in a press release announcing the scholarships.
“John Tarleton dreamed of an institution of opportunity — a comprehensive regional university,” he wrote. “It’s important that we continue to deepen our historic commitment to educational attainment and affordability. … Simply put, McLennan County matters to us. Helping students in our own backyard is the right thing to do."
McKown and her staff have worked to increase scholarship and financial aid for MCC students. Transfer and part-time students often find themselves at a disadvantage when looking for scholarships, many of which at four-year schools are given to entering freshmen or full-time students.
Because of job and family responsibilities, many students who start their college education at MCC find it convenient to stay in Waco to finish a four-year degree at Tarleton or Texas Tech, McKown said.