Tarleton-MCC scholarships to ease tuition challenges for transfer students

McLennan Community College students with plans to finish a four-year degree at Tarleton State University may see a lower price tag to do so thanks to a new initiative announced last week.

Tarleton will award annual scholarships of $500 to $2,000 to MCC transfer students with at least a 3.0 GPA through its Distinguished College Partnership with MCC. The scholarships will be renewable for up to three years.

The scholarships will effectively double those available for MCC students continuing at Tarleton, MCC President Johnette McKown said.

"Tarleton is affordable to begin with, so it's an amazing opportunity," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In-state tuition at Tarleton for the 2020-21 school year was $8,276 for a full-time student taking 15 credit hours. Tuition and fees for a full year are estimated at $10,334.