Construction of the new $77.6 million Tennyson Middle School got a formal acknowledgment Friday morning in a groundbreaking ceremony before a shivering crowd of about 150 people.

The groundbreaking was the third in nine months for Waco Independent School District following previous ceremonies for G.W. Carver Middle School and Waco High School. The three schools are part of a $355 million construction bond package voters approved in November 2021, with Kendrick Elementary School the fourth school replacement included, along with expansion of South Waco Elementary School.

The event brought out Waco and McLennan County elected officials as well as Waco ISD trustees, administrators and students who participated in the symbolic shoveling of dirt as a stiff northwest breeze made chilly temperatures seem colder. Statewide educator Robert Duron, a Waco ISD product and former Tennyson Middle School assistant principal, came back to his hometown as a featured speaker at the event.

When it opens for classes for the 2024-25 school year, the new Tennyson Middle School will house 1,060 students in a two-winged building whose front faces Sanger Avenue, with a band hall, two gymnasiums and an eight-lane track included in the facility. The middle school will share a floor plan similar to that used for the new Carver Middle School, expected to open in six months.

Duron, the Texas Association of School Boards’ associate executive director of governance services, walked the crowd through a geography of his Waco years as a student and administrator. He grew up in the same neighborhood as Baylor University’s Floyd Casey Stadium and attended Meadowbrook Elementary, University Junior High then University High, from which he graduated in 1976. His tenure as a Waco ISD administrator in the 1990s included principalships at Provident Heights and Sul Ross elementary schools, and an assistant principalship at Tennyson.

All of those school buildings and the stadium, except for Provident Heights and Tennyson, have been torn down, with Tennyson’s existing main building due for demolition after the new school opens in fall 2024.

Duron said the destruction of the school buildings is not a personal jinx, but a sign the district over the years has looked to the educational needs of its students, providing new facilities to supply those needs.

“It’s a sign that Waco had the foresight to do what’s best for their kids,” he said.

After his Waco ISD years, Duron went on to become school superintendent for the Socorro and San Antonio ISDs, then statewide administrative work with the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, which he serves as executive director.

“I’m from Waco and I tell people I’m very proud of being from Waco,” he said.

In her closing remarks, Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said the effort behind the new schools has taken wide-ranging vision and effort by many people, communitywide support to pass the bonds financing the work, and input from a variety of people to design the schools for specific needs.

Kincannon said Tennyson students and teachers would say goodbye to green chalkboards, sagging ceilings and aging portable classrooms while welcoming collaborative learning spaces, a band hall and running track.

Other speakers included Waco ISD board President Stephanie Korteweg, who referenced the school’s namesake, poet Alfred Tennyson, in a quote from his poem “Ulysses,” “to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield;” school Principal Bradford McMillan; Tennyson sixth grader Taleigh Carter, who will attend the new school in her last year at Tennyson; and Parkdale Elementary School fifth grader Khyrin Barrett.

Khyrin, speaking from behind a podium nearly as tall as he, said he is anticipating the new learning experiences, the Atlas Academy classes and the “food choices at lunch” in the new Tennyson.

Preparation work on the new school began last summer with installation of portable classrooms and the fall demolition of a classroom wing to ease access to the construction site. The additional portable classrooms will accommodate students until the new building’s completion.

The original Tennyson was built in 1961, part of a school construction surge in the late 1950s and early 1960s that also produced Richfield High School, Lake Air Junior High and Parkdale Elementary School.

Its construction had a small measure of controversy at the time as it was the second Waco ISD school built with air conditioning, following Parkdale. Trustees at the time overruled then-Superintendent Avery Downing, who had recommended not air conditioning the junior high as a cost-saving measure. According to a Sept. 16, 1960, story in the Waco News-Tribune, board President Tom Oliver told attendees at a board meeting, “our duty is to make wise decisions, not popular ones.” The new air-conditioned, more expensive junior high cost $1.25 million at the time.

Tennyson saw a measure of history in 1973 when Robert Gilbert, one of Baylor University’s first two Black graduates, taught there, becoming the first Black teacher of an all-white classroom at a time when Waco ISD schools were racially segregated.

More recently, Tennyson has been a subject in some heated discussions at Waco ISD board meetings over the last year. Although the board previously approved the design plans for the new Tennyson, Carver and Waco High, two board members have asked for a replacement of glass classroom walls at those schools as a school shooting security measure.

Local building contractors also complained to the board last fall about a bidding decision that awarded Tennyson’s construction contract to Frisco-based CORE Construction over Waco-based Mazanec Construction.