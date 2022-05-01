 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Tennyson Middle School plans unveiled

  • 0

Students and teachers at the new Tennyson Middle School will find it in the same space, but not the same place.

Waco Independent School District trustees Thursday night got an early look at plans for the school, part of a voter-approved $355 million bond issue last November, with renderings and an animated video fly-by from Austin architectural firm O'Connell Robertson.

The school uses a similar two-wing floor plan to that approved for the new G.W. Carver Middle School but rotated to fit the rectangular campus and allow for the property's electrical line easements, architect Doug Dawson said. As a result, the new Tennyson will face Sanger Avenue with parking and the school's track and athletics field fronting Tennyson Drive.

The new building will be constructed largely behind the existing school and over half of the current track, with a drop-off drive running in front of the school from North 60th Street to Sanger Avenue. The wing facing 60th Street will contain mostly classrooms while that facing Sanger Avenue will have the school's gymnasiums, fine arts and performance spaces and athletics rooms. The school's offices and front entrance will be where the two wings join.

People are also reading…

The new school will have perimeter sidewalks, Dawson said.

Change for the existing campus will start next month, when 10 portable buildings will be placed in the parking lots facing Tennyson Drive. Four of the buildings are already in use at the school, and six more, with two classrooms each, will be added in preparation for the demolition of a classroom wing this summer. The portable buildings will remain in use for two school years.

Construction of the new Tennyson building is slated to start in January with an anticipated opening in fall 2024. It is the third school funded by the 2021 bond issue with planning underway, following Waco High School and Carver Middle School. Rounding out the bond issue projects is a new Kendrick Elementary School and expansion of South Waco Elementary School. Carver Middle School is expected to open in fall 2023 with Tennyson Middle School and the first phase of Waco High School in fall 2024, Kendrick Elementary in fall 2025 and the completion of Waco High later that year.

Groundbreaking for the new Carver Middle School will take place at 9 a.m. Friday at 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

For some public school teachers, the turning point came when stress from teaching during and after the pandemic’s campus closures started to affect their health. Others succumbed to a rising tide of workload, paperwork and lesson planning. Fatigue at being a target for angry parents and rebellious students returning after at-home learning pushed some educators to the edge, while others found jobs that paid better or left more room for family life.

Q&A with Waco ISD at-large candidate Angelo Ochoa

Q&A with Waco ISD at-large candidate Angelo Ochoa

"For me, the biggest issues facing WISD are teacher retention and the overall morale of the employees. ... Our teachers have been saying for far too long that they are hurting, that they are not being supported, but no one has been listening."

Q&A with Waco ISD District 4 candidate Jonathan Grant

Q&A with Waco ISD District 4 candidate Jonathan Grant

"Teacher support and retention are our most urgent challenges. Without teachers who are heard, feel appreciated and provided with support we will crash and burn. We must do a better job taking care of our teachers. Academic excellence is another pressing matter. It begins with early childhood literacy."

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert