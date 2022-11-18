Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor

A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders.

Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators, after CORE ranked higher than Waco-based Mazanec Construction in the district's bid process. Mazanec's bid came in with a cost about 0.8% lower than CORE's $67.9 million initial proposal, but CORE ranked higher based on criteria laid out in the competitive sealed proposal process that trustees had approved earlier. CORE also won a contract earlier this year to build the new G.W. Carver Middle School.

Tennyson and Carver middle schools, together with Waco High and Kendrick Elementary, are schools set to be replaced by new buildings in the next three years in a $355 million bond measure Waco ISD voters passed last year. The total estimated cost for Tennyson is $77.6 million when professional and contracted services, furniture and technology expenses are added. The construction contract approved Tuesday with CORE is for $67 million.

The disputed bid recommendation brought out supporters of Mazanec and other local builders to Thursday's meeting, swelling the audience in the board meeting room and contributing to a boost in the number of people addressing the board to 12, above the usual two or three in a typical board meeting. It also led board President Stephanie Korteweg to move public comment later in the meeting to immediately precede board consideration of the Tennyson contract.

Under questioning led by trustees Jeremy Davis and Jonathan Grant, Waco ISD Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera said the two bids for constructing Tennyson Middle School that the district received were evaluated on seven categories by a five-person committee.

In a memo in the board's meeting material, Barrera reported CORE had the highest rating of 91.1 points to Mazanec's 90.27 out of a possible 100. A chart of the bid breakdown shows the two tied in most categories. Mazanec offered a lower base bid of $67.3 million to CORE's $67.9 million, improving Mazanec's score. It also scored higher in the category rating its experience with Waco ISD, with 5 out of a possible 5 points to CORE's 3.

When it came to project approach, however, CORE led Mazanec 8 points to 5, out of a possible 10. Barrera told the board the difference in that score came in part because of a detailed construction timeline Mazanec submitted showing an August 2024 completion date, despite a substantial completion date of April 26, 2024, specified by the contract. CORE did not provide a similar detailed timeline, which was not required for the bid, but it also did not take any issue with the specified April completion date.

Barrera also said CORE's plan to control escalating costs "addressed many of the things we wanted" and that part of CORE's score for district experience came from its keeping within the Carver construction budget.

Asked why she did not contact Mazanec about the completion date discrepancy when discovered, she said the bidding process prevents the district from contacting bidders while a bid is active. The April 26, 2024, completion date is crucial to enable the district time to furnish and prepare the new school in time for classes to start in late August, Barrera said in response to a question from Trustee Emily Iazzetti.

Advocates for local contractors have pushed for use of the competitive sealed proposal process, one of just a few options state law gives school districts and other public entities for awarding construction contracts, because it is seen as giving local companies a competitive advantage. The process allows entities to weigh a range of factors instead of only prices. However, explicitly favoring a local company over an out-of-town one because it is local is not an option state law gives a district.

The administration's recommendation of CORE angered several builders and subcontractors who attended the Thursday meeting to share their frustration at what they perceive as Waco ISD's bias toward out-of-town contractors over the years on major school construction. Since 2008, the district had hired San Antonio-based firm Bartlett Cocke for the $70 million University High School construction, Dallas-based Rogers-O'Brien Construction for the new $141 million Waco High and CORE for the $73.2 million G.W. Carver.

In public comments, Ed Mazanec III told trustees the bid rating system is "slanted" and skewed to favor out-of-town contractors even though his company has an extensive track record with schools in Central Texas.

"WISD is the most difficult school district to work with," he said.

His son, Eddie, later in the meeting said Mazanec has successfully completed previous projects with the district and that its use of more local subcontractors would benefit more Waco workers.

K. Paul Holt, president of the Waco office of the Associated General Contractors of America, said hiring companies from outside the area also sends the wrong message to students learning building trades through Waco ISD programs that local companies support.

"The people getting hurt the most are the students and the parents of your students," Holt told trustees. "Your message to your students is clear: You are not good enough to build your own schools."

Mazanec project manager Aaron Mynar told the board he created the detailed project timeline to demonstrate Mazanec's ability to do the job, and said "it's not fair" that the project schedule, submitted voluntarily, would be held against the company. The company was fully prepared to build the new school by the April 26, 2024, deadline if given the chance, he said.

After public comments, the board met behind closed doors for about 40 minutes to discuss the construction contract with the district's attorney, Peter Rusek, then reconvened in the public meeting and asked Rusek questions in public view. He told trustees that overriding the bid rating process to pick Mazanec could leave the district liable to lawsuits.

The board's options would be to approve the contract with CORE or throw out both companies' proposals and start the bidding process over from scratch.

"The risk to the district is eliminated only by starting (the bidding process) over," he said.

Trustee Jose Vidaña moved to approve the CORE bid for Tennyson, and Iazzetti seconded the motion. The board then voted, with Korteweg, Grant, Vidaña and Iazzetti in favor, and trustees Davis, Keith Guillory and Angelo Ochoa opposed.

Seven of the people who addressed the board during public comments registered teacher opposition to the designs of Waco High, G.W. Carver and Tennyson that include glass walls for interior classrooms facing hallways.

Several are members of the Greater Waco American Federation of Teachers and said they would feel unsafe with the glass walls and have colleagues who have said they would leave the district before teaching in a classroom with them. In a voice choked by emotion, Waco High School teacher Maria Aguilar said that earlier this fall when a hoax report of a school shooter at Waco High forced a lockdown, many thought a shooting was happening.

"It didn't feel like a hoax when it was going on," Aguilar said. "None of you would want to be hiding behind a glass wall. Where would you hide? Where would you go?"

In other action Thursday, trustees approved $478,994 for heating, ventilation and air-condition units for the new G.W. Carver Middle School. Barrera told the board the original supplier informed the building contractor and district that it could not supply the equipment until October 2023, more than a month after the planned start of classes at the new school. At that point, the district and contractor chose to go with a different supplier and more expensive equipment that could be delivered in time. The additional expense would be covered by the contract's escalation allowance, she said.