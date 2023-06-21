When the three Tennyson Middle School students set out to create their National History Day competition performance, they did not think their presentation would place on the international stage.

Their coaches, Jim Patton and Larry Carpenter, said they knew back in November that the group of girls had an edge on their competition. And they did not have to guess about what to expect, with Tennyson students' track record of qualifying for nationals most years in the past decade and regularly bringing home medals.

Seventh graders Emma Clark-Martinez, Finley Ritter and Katarina Telep set out in August to conduct in-depth research of 100 sources, compose a 10-minute script from scratch and know the ins and outs of late 19th century and early 20th century health.

The girls brought home the bronze last week after competing against 75 teams from around the world, including Singapore, American Samoa and South Korea.

“Because they had made it their own from the beginning and had done their research, they knew what they were talking about,” Carpenter said. “It becomes very evident when kids have done their work and you start asking them questions, purposefully trying to catch them where they don’t know something, but they have the answer.”

The group presented judges from across the nation with a 500-word process detailing why they chose their topic, a 10-minute sketch called “Is There a Doctor in the House: The Tale of Dr. Sara Josephine Baker and Typhoid Mary,” an annotated bibliography of their 100 sources and, finally, the three had to answer any question the judges threw their way. The sketch features five characters, two settings, period-accurate costumes, props and scenes that flow smoothly forward.

Baker was instrumental in identifying and testing Mary Mallon, known as Typhoid Mary, as a carrier of the pathogen that causes typhoid fever, expanding understanding of how the disease spread and encouraging public hygiene efforts. She went on to pioneer public health initiatives as the first director of New York's Bureau of Child Hygiene in 1908, developing programs credited with dramatically cutting infant mortality rates, among other successes.

In their research, the girls looked into primary and secondary sources but also conducted interviews with health professionals and female doctors to understand more about how methods have changed and the challenges they face. Clark-Martinez said it was fun for them to become experts on "Dr. Jo" and Typhoid Mary so that they could teach others about a strong woman who pioneered preventive medicine.

“No one knew more than they did on the topic,” Patton said. “In down time, they were typical teenagers. When they were on stage, they were researchers and performers.”

To make it all happen, the girls spent every Sunday practicing in their living rooms for nine months. They competed against other teams in their division at the local, regional and state level before being chosen as one of two teams to advance to the weeklong national contest, really international, at the University of Maryland.

In the weeks leading up to nationals, they began meeting more than once a week to finalize their script, perform for local audiences and learn from critiques. All this while they juggled athletics, band and in their accelerated curriculum in Tennyson's Atlas Academy for gifted and talented students.

Ritter said it was definitely a learning curve to find the equilibrium between all the girls’ involvements.

“I think it was a very stressful experience,” Ritter said. “But I also think it was a good experience because it taught us how to balance things, and how to communicate better.”

At age 13, the girls are already thinking about college and how participating in National History Day will look on their resumes and teach them life skills.

Patton said he has seen the girls develop stage presence, self-assurance and an ability to speak in front of large crowds. In his 10 years coaching, he said what sets this group apart is their friendship and maturity.

“These three girls have been friends since kindergarten. So they know each other's buttons, which ones not to push, and they read each other really well," he said. "If one's getting upset, the others step in and help brighten things up. Additionally, during judges' questions, when one of them started floundering, another would come in with, ‘And if I may add on to what she said.’ They know each other so well, they were able to do that successfully.”

Telep said Before every performance the three of them would stand behind their backdrop and do their handshake to shake away any nerves.

In the decades since Waco Independent School District started participating in National History Day competitions, the district has accumulated quite a medal count. The Tennyson coaches for the group that went to nationals this year said they attribute their school's successes to years of dedication and a rigorous research curriculum.

Patton said he hopes more Waco schools will get involved in competing for National History Day.

“Regardless of whether you win or lose, the skills that you learn are so important — knowing how to research, knowing how to look things up and get an answer,” Patton said. “Google is great, but if you need to really get down deep on something, you need to know how to ask the right questions.”

Patton said a former student of his who recently graduated from Boston University told him she was often singled out by professors for her research ability and public speaking skills. She told him she attributes it all to competing in National History Day.

For now though, the three medalists said the best part was traveling across the country with two of their best friends, drinking boba tea and meeting people from all over the world.