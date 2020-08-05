Tents spring up at Baylor as part of COVID-19 mitigation plan

“I’d say Baylor has been one of our best partners so far in forward thinking,” Wright said. “We’ve worked together to come up with some very creative solutions.”

Round, 5-foot tables will seat four and will be topped with plexiglass partitions. The tables will be spread apart to accommodate social distancing, and will be separated by vinyl partitions. Wright said Baylor’s rental agreement is flexible and would allow the school to return tents early if the danger of COVID-19 passes or students have to be sent home.

Wright said the tables are meant to serve as overflow to help prevent crowding in dining and studying areas, not as designated class space.

According to Baylor, food will only be allowed in dining tents and Wi-Fi will only be available in non-dining tents.

Baylor plans to put up six tents that can seat 444 students in the Fountain Mall, one that can seat 204 near Penland Dining Hall, one that can seat 88 near Brooks Dining Hall, two that can seat 168 at Memorial Dining Hall and one that can seat 144 at East Village Dining Hall.