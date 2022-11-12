Tenured MCC professor fired over police dispute sues in federal court

A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police.

In a suit filed Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Casey Hubble claims the college retaliated against him by dismissing him and revoking his tenure after 16 years on the job. He claims the decision was in response to complaint he filed with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation team alleging excessive full-time faculty workloads.

The association put MCC on warning status in June, with faculty workloads one of its reasons for concern.

Hubble's civil suit against MCC and MCC President Johnette McKown contends their actions infringed on his First Amendment right to free speech and his 14th Amendment right to due process.

The college's decision to fire the government professor came after a Jan. 25 incident involving campus police.

In a response to the suit filed Friday, the college denied Hubble's allegations and disputed his account of the Jan. 25 event. It also asked the court to sever McKown from the suit, saying she had acted not as an individual, but in her capacity as MCC president.

In the suit's description of the event, Hubble, 58, confronted an MCC police officer whose car had blocked his access to a parking space for the disabled, after the officer had pulled over a student for running a stop sign on campus.

He got out of his car, asked the officer to move her car and told the student he had seen the event and would be witness for him if needed, an interaction that he estimated took less than 30 seconds and did not involve any threats or physical contact, according to the suit.

Two students recorded the incident on their phones, the lawsuit states.

On Feb. 1, Hubble was arrested on campus and charged with interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor. Those charges were dropped by the McLennan County District Attorney's office on grounds that a verbal exchange with a law enforcement officer was insufficient to prosecute, according to the suit.

The charge was later reinstated at the request of MCC, the suit alleges, but dropped again on Sept. 1.

McKown informed the MCC professor by letter dated Feb. 1 that his tenure would be revoked and he would be fired for the Jan. 25 incident. Hubble challenged the action on due process grounds, setting in motion a process that included a March 17 meeting with McKown, a May 5 faculty advisory committee meeting and a June 29-30 hearing committee meeting with five tenured professors.

MCC trustees received the committee's report in July and affirmed McKown's and the committee's recommendation to dismiss Hubble. Board president K. Paul Holt formally informed Hubble of his firing in an Aug. 2 letter.

At the time of his firing, Hubble was one of five full-time professors in the government department and had been tenured since 2011. Today 107 of the college's fulltime faculty members have tenure.

In his suit, the MCC professor contended his right to free speech was abridged in the college's action over the Jan. 25 incident and his report to the SACS accreditation committee. He claimed his right to due process was infringed by his inability to defend himself on the Jan. 25 incident due to the pending criminal charge, which wasn't resolved until Sept. 1, as well as introduction of issues dating back to 2006 in the hearings that he said was extraneous to the Jan. 25 incident.

In its report, included in the suit, the hearing committee spent much of its findings on the Jan. 25 incident, but did mention a non-related 2018 event. The report also noted, "The Committee affirms that Professor Hubble has served the college well in his pursuit of truth ... Professor Hubble is a champion of equal opportunity, particularly for veterans and disabled persons and he supports his students and cares for their well-being. In many ways, Professor Hubble has served this institution by drawing attention to serious matters that affect the college, its environment, and its effectiveness in serving the community."

Hubble's attorney, Douglas Becker of Austin, said what happened in the Jan. 25 incident was a short verbal exchange that did not warrant the firing of a tenured professor who had taught at the college for 16 years.

The suit's mention of Hubble's report to the accreditation team and previous discrimination complaints filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Texas Workforce Commission suggests that MCC administrators had acted out of personal grudges, Becker said. "It's because they didn't like him," he said.

That supposed prejudice showed in Hubble's arrest on Feb. 1, which Becker said went beyond what was necessary.

"They could have issued a citation, but they chose to arrest and handcuff a war veteran," the attorney noted.

Though Hubble contends his reporting of excessive faculty workloads to the accreditation team played a part in his firing, he didn't pursue a whistleblower suit against the school. Becker said state law requires a report to a law enforcement agency and that wasn't pertinent in this case. "We didn't have a whistleblower case of action," he said.

Hubble asks for reinstatement to his MCC position, unspecified monetary damages, court costs and attorney's fees in his suit.

MCC attorney Phil McCleery declined to go into the details of the suit while it is in litigation, but e said Hubble's firing was not due to the SACS accreditation warning and the college had followed proper procedure in Hubble's dismissal.

"I do not believe MCC has any liability in the matter," he said. Asked about the video of the Jan. 25 incident referred in the suit, the attorney noted there was security camera footage as well. "There's no doubt about what happened," he said.

Tenure at Texas universities and colleges came under the spotlight earlier this year when Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggested state legislators end tenure for new hires as a way to discourage any teaching of Critical Race Theory. He also has proposed teaching of CRT as grounds for tenure revocation for currently tenured professors and tenure review an annual occurrence.

Elaine Fagner, head of MCC's Faculty Council and a tenured geology professor, said tenure and protection of faculty member rights were of high importance to the council. She declined to talk about the Hubble case under litigation, but said she had not had any faculty feedback on it.

MCC President McKown said she didn't think the college's firing of a tenured professor would have a chilling effect on future hiring of faculty.

"I don't anticipate any negative effect," she said, noting that Hubble's firing followed hearings by two committees, including one with tenured faculty. "He availed himself of all the avenues (of due process)," she said.

The MCC president said Hubble was the first tenured professor dismissed by the college during her administration and possibly the first ever.