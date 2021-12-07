Texas education head shares good, bad news in Waco stop

Generally speaking, school districts in Texas have dealt effectively with the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday during a stop at Kendrick Elementary School in Waco.
"We're glad to see students back in the classroom. It's the safest place," Morath said, chatting in the school library with teachers, administrators and Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon.
Morath said passing a $355 million bond issue in November meant the public bought into the administration's vision for improving Waco ISD's facilities while using the democratic process to exercise a vote of confidence.
Bond proceeds will build new schools where Kendrick Elementary School, Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School are now located.
TEA spokesperson Jake Kobersky, who accompanied the commissioner to Waco, said Morath also planned stops at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, the Region 12 Education Service Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Public High School, a Rapoport Academy charter school off Elm Avenue.
"This has been a very difficult time in education, for families, students, everyone," Morath said. "Always our first priority is keeping people safe. I say that not only as the commissioner but as the parent of four children. I think evidence is incontrovertible that masks have kept kids safe while in school."
He said his office has monitored successes and shortcomings at the local level, in about 1,200 school systems statewide, to grade itself on how effectively distance learning has been applied during the pandemic.
Kobersky said his boss emphasizes early education, choosing to stop at Kendrick Elementary, a southwest Waco school dating to the 1950s.
"It stands out for the excellent things going on here," Kobersky said.
Kincannon said Kendrick serves as a "teacher coaching" campus, where teachers themselves receive instruction and tutoring. Students gather in classrooms to receive literacy training at Kendrick Elementary, the beneficiary of a $2.3 million allocation and 7,400 new books, Kincannon said.
"It all starts with leadership, which is great at WISD," Morath said.
But a sobering reminder also emerged from the visit Tuesday.
The two-year shield against state intervention has expired for five schools making up Transformation Waco, an in-district charter system created to avert the possibility of the state closing Alta Vista, Brook Avenue and J.H. Hines elementary schools and G.W. Carver and Indian Spring middle schools. Creation of Transformation Waco gave the schools more flexibility to implement additional supports for students and access to more funding.
Before Transformation Waco was formed, state accountability ratings, based primarily on standardized test scores, had placed the schools on the cusp of triggering state intervention, which could have included closure of the schools or replacement of the elected Waco ISD school board with a state-appointed board. Creation of the in-district charter triggered a two-year "grace period."
"Their grace period ended in 2020," Kobersky said. "They're still in the program, but that may change when the latest accountability ratings come out. There has been a pause in those ratings. The schools could be subject to any … I don't want to say sanctions, but what any campus might receive."