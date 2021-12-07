Texas education head shares good, bad news in Waco stop

Generally speaking, school districts in Texas have dealt effectively with the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday during a stop at Kendrick Elementary School in Waco.

"We're glad to see students back in the classroom. It's the safest place," Morath said, chatting in the school library with teachers, administrators and Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon.

Morath said passing a $355 million bond issue in November meant the public bought into the administration's vision for improving Waco ISD's facilities while using the democratic process to exercise a vote of confidence.

Bond proceeds will build new schools where Kendrick Elementary School, Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School are now located.

TEA spokesperson Jake Kobersky, who accompanied the commissioner to Waco, said Morath also planned stops at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, the Region 12 Education Service Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Public High School, a Rapoport Academy charter school off Elm Avenue.